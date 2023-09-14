Wilko: Full list of stores closing on Thursday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wilko will shut a further 28 stores after the end of trading on Thursday as the collapsed retailer continues with the closure of all its stores.

The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its first phase of closures by shutting 24 shops on Tuesday.

All of Wilko’s 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.

Earlier on Thursday, administrators confirmed rival discount chain The Range has snapped up Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property.

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

Ashford, KentAvonmeads, BristolBanbury, OxfordshireBarrow-in-Furness, CumbriaBasildon, EssexBelle Vale, LiverpoolBurnley, LancashireClydebank, GlasgowCortonwood, BarnsleyDagenham, EssexDewsbury, West YorkshireEccles, Greater ManchesterFolkestone, KentGreat Yarmouth, NorfolkHammersmith, LondonHuddersfield, West YorkshireMorriston, SwanseaNew Malden, South-west LondonNorth Shields, Tyne and WearQueen Street, CardiffRhyl, WalesSouthampton West QuaySt Austell, CornwallStockport, Greater ManchesterTruro, CornwallUttoxeter, StaffordshireWalsallWoking, Surrey