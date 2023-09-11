Wilko: List of 124 stores set to close next week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Administrators at PwC have confirmed the locations of Wilko stores that will close next week.

The retailer has announced 124 more stores which will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21.

The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.

These 38 Wilko stores will close on Sunday September 17:

Accrington, LancashireAshington, NorthumberlandBlackwood, WalesBognor Regis, West SussexBradford, West YorkshireBury St Edmunds, SuffolkCoalville, LeicestershireCrawley, West SussexDroylsden, Greater ManchesterEllesmere Port, CheshireFalkirk, StirlingshireFerndown, DorsetHanley, StaffordshireHumberstone, LeicestershireHuyton, MerseysideKensington High Street, LondonKings Heath, BirminghamLakeside, EssexLeigh, Greater ManchesterLetchworth, HertfordshireMaidenhead, BerkshireMarket Harborough, LeicestershireMelton Mowbray, LeicestershireNewport, WalesOrpington, Greater LondonPontefract, West YorkshirePontypool, WalesRedruth, CornwallRugeley, StaffordshireShirley, BirminghamSouthport, LancashireSovereign Harbour, EastbourneTorquay, DevonWimbledon, Greater LondonWombwell, South YorkshireWoodhouse Lane, LeedsWorcester, WorcestershireWorkington, Cumbria

These 38 Wilko stores will close on Tuesday September 19:

Aberdare, WalesAlfreton, DerbyshireAshby, North LincolnshireBarnstaple, DevonBelper, DerbyshireBeverley, East YorkshireBlackheath, BirminghamBrigg, North LincolnshireByker, Newcastle upon TyneChepstow, WalesClifton, NottinghamColindale, Greater LondonDevizes, WiltshireDidcot, OxfordshireEarlestown, LancashireEast Ham, Great LondonGreat Bridge, BirminghamGreenbridge, SwindonGrimsby, North LinconshireHessle Road, HullJarrow, South TynesideKimberley, NottinghamLeighton Buzzard, BedfordshireLong Eaton, DerbyshireMaesteg, WalesMatlock, DerbyshireMiddleton, ManchesterNewton Abbot, DevonRedcarRipley, DerbyshireSeaham, County DurhamSherwood, NottinghamStamford, LincolnshireStevenage, HertfordshireSwanley, KentTamworth, StaffordshireWrexham, WalesWythenshawe, Greater Manchester

These 48 Wilko stores will close on Thursday September 21:

Allestree, DerbyshireAndover, HampshireBedford, BedfordshireBeeston, NottinghamshireBicester, OxfordshireBloxwich, West MidlandsBolton, Greater ManchesterBordon, East HampshireBransholme, East YorkshireBridgend, WalesBury, Greater ManchesterCarlton, NottinghamClacton on Sea, EssexCramlington, NorthumberlandCrewe, CheshireCwmbran, South WalesCyfarthfa Retail Park, Merthyr Tydfil, WalesDenton, Greater ManchesterDriffield, East YorkshireDroitwich Spa, WorcestershireEdmonton Green, Greater LondonFarnborough, HampshireFort Kinnaird shopping centre, EdinburghFulham, Greater LondonGatesheadGorleston-on-sea, NorfolkGrays, EssexGreenock, InverclydeHavant, HampshireHereford, HerefordshireHillsborough, SheffieldHolyhead, WalesNewton Aycliffe, County DurhamNorthampton, NorthamptonshireOrton Gate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, CambridgeshireParc Trostre Retail Park, Llanelli, WalesPenge, Greater LondonPeterlee, County DurhamPwllheli, WalesShrewsbury, ShropshireSlough, BerkshireSwindon, WiltshireTamworth Retail Park, StaffordshireTaunton, SomersetWalton-on-Thames, SurreyWheatley Retail Park, Doncaster, South YorkshireWigan, Greater ManchesterWolverhampton, West Midlands