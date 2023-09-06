Wilko reveals locations of 52 shops set for closure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Administrators for Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business.

It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million.

Administrators added on Wednesday that “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, depending on talks with remaining suitors.

The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of Joint administrator Edward Williams

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores.

The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday September 12:

Acton, LondonAldershot, HampshireBarking, LondonBishop Auckland, County DurhamBletchley, Milton KeynesBrownhills, WalsallCamberley, SurreyCardiff Bay Retail ParkFalmouth, CornwallHarpurhey, ManchesterIrvine, North AyrshireLiverpool Edge LaneLlandudno, WalesLowestoft, SuffolkMorley, LeedsNelson, LancashirePort Talbot, WalesPutney, LondonStafford, StaffordshireTunbridge Wells, KentWakefield, 121 KirkgateWeston-super-Mare, SomersetWestwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, KentWinsford, Cheshire

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

Ashford, KentAvonmeads, BristolBanbury, OxfordshireBarrow-in-Furness, CumbriaBasildon, EssexBelle Vale, LiverpoolClydebank, GlasgowCortonwood, BarnsleyDagenham, EssexDewsbury, West YorkshireEccles, Greater ManchesterFolkestone, KentGreat Yarmouth, NorfolkHammersmith, LondonHuddersfield, West YorkshireMorriston, SwanseaNew Malden, South-west LondonNorth Shields, Tyne and WearQueen Street, CardiffRhyl, WalesSouthampton West QuaySt Austell, CornwallStockport, Greater ManchesterTruro, CornwallUttoxeter, StaffordshireWalsallWoking, Surrey

The retailer’s Burnley store will also close on Thursday November 14, as part of a relocation.