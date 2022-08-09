Jump to content
Workers claim they are losing hundreds of pounds in luxury hotel tips row

The Unite union said around 60 workers are involved in the protest.

Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday 09 August 2022 16:55
Hotel workers claim they are losing out on tips (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hotel workers claim they are losing out on tips (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Hotel workers claim they are losing hundreds of pounds in tips following changes to the service charge at a luxury hotel.

The Unite union said around 60 workers are protesting about an “opaque” system for the distribution of tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of tips and service charges at Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond.

It said that bar and restaurant staff have found that they are between £200 and £300 pounds a month worse off since the hotel management introduced a 10% service charge in January.

Unite is now calling for a new “Tips Committee” made up of bar and restaurant staff to oversee the “democratic and proportionate” distribution of service charges and card tips.

The workers are fighting back and they have Unite’s rock solid support

Sharon Graham, Unite

The hotel said it gives 100% of service charges to its staff and is working with the union to come to an agreement as quickly as possible.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Minimum wage workers are losing hundreds of pounds’ worth of tips at Cameron House, one of Scotland’s top-drawer luxury hotels.

“This is staggering abuse – a posh resort for the rich fleecing the tips of minimum-wage workers.

“The workers are fighting back and they have Unite’s rock solid support. The hotel faces significant reputational damage unless it acts to end this injustice.”

The union claimed that the hotel withholds 100% of all card tips which are not distributed until the end of the year.

It claimed Cameron House also retains 15% of the service charge to pay all staff, not just the bar and waiting staff, a Christmas bonus.

A Cameron House spokesman said: “Cameron House gives 100% of service charges to our staff and always has.

“We are committed to being open and transparent during this process and will work closely with Unite and the teams to come to an agreement as quickly as possible.

“Getting a satisfactory outcome for our team is a priority and we will continue to move forward to deliver this.”

