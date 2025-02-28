Workers putting in billions of pounds of unpaid overtime – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Workers put in £31 billion worth of unpaid overtime last year, with teachers and health and care managers working the longest hours for free, research suggests.

The TUC urged people to work their proper hours and take breaks and encouraged managers to set reasonable workloads.

The union organisation dubbed Friday Work Your Proper Hours Day to highlight the cost to workers of doing so much unpaid overtime.

The TUC said its study indicated that 3.8 million people worked unpaid overtime in 2024, putting in an average of 7.2 unpaid hours a week, equivalent to an average to £8,000 a year of lost wages.

London had the highest proportion of workers doing unpaid overtime, at 17%, compared to 13% nationally, while occupations with most unpaid overtime were teaching and health and care managers, which the TUC said highlighted staffing pressures in schools and hospitals.

The TUC said government plans to recruit 6,500 additional teachers will help to improve levels of work intensity, more engagement was needed on workforce issues across the public sector.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Most workers don’t mind putting in extra hours from time to time, but they should be paid for it.

“This analysis shows once again the staffing pressures in our public services that have been driven by 14 years of Tory mismanagement.

“It is really important the new government engages with its workforce on issues like workloads to stop staff leaving our schools and hospitals.

“We are encouraging every worker to take their lunchbreak and finish on time today, and we know that good employers will support them doing that.”

Ruth Wilkinson, head of policy at the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, said: “It’s concerning that people are working so many additional hours, especially without pay.

“This ‘always-on’ culture not only blurs the boundaries between work and home life, it impacts on people’s opportunities to have sufficient rest, something which is potentially harmful as it can cause burnout and other health and safety issues.

“The knock-on effect of this is more people being on sick leave.”