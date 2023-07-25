Workers threatened with reprimand for wearing stickers, says RMT boss

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Railway workers are being threatened with disciplinary action for wearing stickers as part of a campaign to save ticket offices from closing, a union has claimed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) warned of industrial action if its members are disciplined for promoting the campaign.

The union is encouraging the public to sign petitions and take part in consultations over controversial plans to close about 1,000 ticket offices.

Writing to train operator LNER, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch wrote: “I have received very disturbing reports from members at your company who are being threatened by managers with disciplinary action and being sent home without pay as a result of them wearing ‘save our ticket offices’ stickers.

“Threatening staff who are fighting for their very futures and for the services they provide in this way is a quite disgraceful tactic to use and I can advise you that any moves to discipline any RMT member for having a simple statement on a sticker will be met with a full industrial response.

“If a genuine and meaningful consultation process really is to be followed in this process, then surely this would include allowing the very staff whose future employment is threatened to voice their opinions.

“I would therefore ask that any disciplinary threats are withdrawn and that you will assure your staff their democratic right to have their opinion heard on this extremely important matter will be respected.

“I look forward to hearing from you on this as a matter of extreme urgency.”

The union said it has also received reports from its members at a number of other train operators of campaign materials being removed from stations.

The public consultation on the proposed closure of ticket offices across the country ends on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “It’s an internal matter.”