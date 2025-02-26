World economic growth hinges on impact of US tariffs, Bank policymaker says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Future growth in the world economy hinges on how US tariffs affect global trade, although the impact on UK inflation could be less than feared, a Bank of England interest rate-setter has said.

Economist Swati Dhingra, who is a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the UK was sensitive to changing import prices.

Speaking at the 2025 Dow Lecture for the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), she said: “After a sharp recovery from the pandemic, the world economy has stagnated and its future growth will depend on how global trade is affected by the significant shift in US trade policy.”

The “direct price-increasing effects from US tariffs to UK prices” could be “less than feared” as the main imports, including refined oil, are unlikely to experience cost increases on account of tariffs, Ms Dhingra said.

The impact could instead be felt in how the countries that are subject to higher tariffs choose to pass on additional costs to the UK market, she said.

“The broader indirect effects through global markets and trade diversion are more likely to dominate and to reduce prices in the UK,” according to the economist.

“Tariffs are likely to create one-off adjustments in prices, rather than inflationary persistence.

“On the overall impact on inflation in the UK, the direct effect of US import costs and dollar strengthening are likely to be offset by reduced global price pressures.”

US President Donald Trump has raised the threat of increasing tariffs on goods entering the nation, including plans to hike tax on steel imports.

Tariffs could increase domestic production in the US over the long term, but lead to higher import prices and impact other countries that rely on it for imports and exports.