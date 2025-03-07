Young people support stricter rules on social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The majority of young people support the idea of placing stricter rules on social media, with more than 60% saying they believe it does more harm than good.

A study from new think tank The New Britain Project and polling firm More in Common found that three-quarters of those aged 16 to 24 said stronger rules were needed to protect young people from social media harms, and social media was named as the most negative influence on teens’ mental health.

According to the research, which surveyed more than 1,600 16-to-24-year-olds, 55% said social media had gotten worse in the last five years, with 62% saying it has become less safe for young people.

Four out of five young people also said they would try to keep their own children off social media for as long as possible.

In general, young women were more negative about social media than young men, and half of all young people said they regretted time spent on their phones while growing up.

The research has been published as MPs prepare to debate a private member’s bill from Labour MP Josh MacAlister on Friday, which looks at boosting smartphone safety for children.

The Safer Phones Bill will call for the government to publish a plan for research into the impact of the use of social media on children.

Luke Tryl, executive director at More in Common, said: “Far from feeling empowered by smartphones and social media this research shows that many Gen Z Britons regret the time they spent on their devices and wish they’d waited longer to access social media – so much so they would try and keep their own children off social media for as long as possible – but they personally now feel they would struggle to quit.

“As Parliament votes on the Safer Phones Bill, this research – the most in-depth study into public attitudes on social media and smartphones to date – shows that the demand for the Government to take action to better protect children from the harms of social media spans young Britons, their parents and the public at large, as well as voters for all parties.”

Anna McShane, director of The New Britain Project, said: “This polling leaves no room for doubt.

“We regulate other industries that pose risks to young people, why should social media be any different? If we fail to act now, we are ignoring the voices of the very generation that has lived through its worst effects.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “We are committed to keeping young people safe online whilst also ensuring they can benefit from the latest technology.

“By the summer, robust new protections for children will be in force through the Online Safety Act to protect them from harmful content and ensure they have an age-appropriate experience online.

“The government’s response to the Private Members Bill will follow during the second reading of the Bill, as per parliamentary process.”