Yousaf reiterates offer of help to mediate junior doctors strikes

Scotland’s First Minister has reiterated his Government’s offer to mediate talks between UK ministers and health unions to end the junior doctor strikes.

Medics in England walked out this week and are not due back until 7am on Saturday in a row over pay and conditions.

In August, the Scottish Government and junior doctors agreed a 12.4% pay rise and further inflationary rises up until 2026-27.

I reiterate our offer to the UK Government that we're willing to mediate in their dispute, so no more days of NHS activity are lost to strike Humza Yousaf

Meanwhile, the rift between the UK Government and the junior doctors has been growing, with the British Medical Association (BMA) accusing Health Secretary Victoria Adkins of “trying to divide the profession”.

In a post on X – formerly Twitter – Humza Yousaf said: “In Scotland, we have avoided NHS strikes by agreeing a fair pay deal with junior doctors.

“I reiterate our offer to the UK Government that we’re willing to mediate in their dispute, so no more days of NHS activity are lost to strike.”

The offer was originally made in August, in the weeks after the deal with Scottish junior doctors was sealed.

The UK Government has also offered its help to Scotland’s health service to reduce high waiting times.

Mr Yousaf also accused the Health Secretary of being “disrespectful” to junior doctors in a clip where she said she prefers to call them “doctors in training”.