French car maker and Formula One team Alpine, part of the Renault Group, has revealed a wild concept that previews the brand’s first foray into the world of SUVs. The A390_β previews a production A390 that’s set to go on sale next year.

As with many concepts, some of the crazier features like the rear-hinged back doors and wacky lighting won’t make it into production, but an SUV at roughly the same size with roughly the same proportions will go on sale. The concept shows “a genuine commitment,” according to Alpine CEO Philippe Krief, with the A390_β’s exterior design said to be 85 per cent true to the production model.

Alpine refers to the A390_β as a Sport Fastback with a shape that’s a “monolithic bubble drawing its inspiration from a drop of water”. It also references the reborn brand’s brilliant 2018 two-seater sportscar – the Porsche-rivalling A110 – when it comes to driving dynamics, but with room for five people.

The concept makes use of Renault Group’s AmpR electric car platform. That’s the same platform underpinning the new Renault 5 and Alpine’s sportier version of that car, the A290. In the case of the A390, the AmpR Medium platform has been re-engineered by Alpine to give it the dynamic feel befitting a brand competing in F1.

The concept has three electric motors – two on the rear axle and one on the front – with a non-permanent four-wheel drive system that can intelligently direct power to the wheel that will offer the best level of performance. It’s claimed to give the big SUV a lightweight feel, which has been key to the A110’s appeal.

There’s no word yet on battery size or performance figures, but the A390 will have to rival the new Porsche Macan 4 Electric, which packs a huge 100kWh battery for 0-62mph performance in 5.2 seconds while still managing a maximum claimed range of 380 miles. Porsche pricing starts at £69,800.

The A390_β’s distinctive lights are expected to be toned down for production, while the concept’s interior, inspired by the crystal shapes found in the Alps, is even more fanciful.

There’s an F1-inspired cockpit and steering wheel, with the driver placing an ice crystal (instead of a key) in the centre of the steering wheel to start the car. A feature more like to make production, though, is the overtake button that delivers full engine power for a short burst, as in an F1 car. A similar system has already been revealed on the A290.

The F1 inspiration continues inside with front seats that were developed from scanning the seat of one of Alpine’s F1 cars, while the passenger gets the feeling of being a co-driver with a glass blade levitating in front of them, displaying information on the road configuration.

Back seat passengers sit in a ‘snowy cocoon’ with a more comfort-orientated rear bench featuring memory foam and a one-piece cover that aims to look like a blanket of snow across the seat.

The A390_β’s flat floor will make production, boosting rear passenger space, while the concept’s Devialet premium audio system could also be available inside the A390. It not only delivers sounds from the infotainment system but also enhances the ADS (Alpine Drive Sound), which boosts the engine’s natural harmonics for the driver and passengers.

The A390 will be the second of five new Alpine models to launch over the next five years. First comes the A290 hot hatchback based on the new Renault 5, which will go on sale at the end of this year, followed by the A390 in 2025, then an all-electric replacement for the two-seat A110 sports car in 2026.