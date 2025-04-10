Andersen launches its cheapest ever EV charger wallbox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Award-winning home charge point maker Andersen has just launched a new cut-price electric car charger, putting it into battle with some of the cheapest charge points available in the UK.

The new Andersen Quartz charger costs from £685 – a £310 saving over Andersen’s previous cheapest charging unit, the £995 Andersen A3. The price of the new charger puts it up against popular chargers from some of the major energy suppliers including Octopus and E.On Next.

Andersen has become famous for its design-led EV chargers that can be personalised to match their surroundings, and the Quartz is no different. It’s available in over 100 colour combinations for the facia and main body of the unit, or customers can also choose from Accoya wood or carbon front facia trim.

The Quartz has been designed and developed in the UK, and is hand-built at Andersen’s factory in Bedfordshire. It’s made from fully weatherproof cast-aluminium and comes with a seven-year warranty. Installation is taken care of by Andersen’s own network of EV-driving installers.

Andersen says that its new Quartz charger is fully compatibility with solar power and can be used with the latest low-cost electricity tariffs from suppliers that mean charging can cost as little as 6.7p per kWh overnight rather than the 27p per kWh that is the current electricity price cap figure.

The new unit can be ordered as a tethered unit with its own cable or as a socketed unit where owners can use their own charging cable. It’s compatible with the most common 7kW single-phase domestic charging or 22kW three-phase for faster charging. And, of course, there is an app that lets you schedule charging and monitor your energy usage and cost.