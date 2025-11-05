Some of the best EVs we’ve driven in 2025 also happen to be among the most affordable. Improvements to battery tech and more efficient platforms have driven down prices, and with cheap new EVs launching all the time there’s more choice than ever, whether you’re in the market for a family SUV or a compact city runaround.

Compact EVs from brands like Dacia and Leapmotor are now breaking the £15,000 barrier, while a host of brilliant cars from the likes of Citroen, Fiat and Renault can be had for well under £25,000.

These aren’t compromised EVs either. Sure, you won’t find record-breaking range or blistering sprint times in our list, but you’ll be surprised by the tech on offer, the comfort, space and overall build quality.

To help you navigate your options, we’ve driven them all to bring you our definitive guide to the very best cheap electric cars you can buy today.

The best cheap EVs in 2025

1. Leapmotor T03: From £14,495, Leapmotor.net

Best: Value

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Loads of kit, easy drive, reasonable to drive

Loads of kit, easy drive, reasonable to drive Cons: Poor infotainment, challenging looks

Leapmotor T03 specs

Price range: From £14,495 (with grant)

From £14,495 (with grant) Battery size: 37.3kWh

37.3kWh Maximum claimed range: 165 miles

165 miles Miles per kWh: TBC

TBC Maximum charging rate: 48kW

The Leapmotor T03 arrived with one goal in mind: to be the UK’s best value EV. The T03 offers a surprising level of equipment for your money, including luxury features like adaptive cruise control and a sunroof – pretty much unheard of in a sub-£15,000 car. More enjoyable to drive than the similarly cheap Dacia Spring, it makes a powerful first impression for those prioritising kit. The interior is spacious for such a compact car and, while the materials are basic, build quality is high (plus the doors shut with a reassuringly premium thud).

Read our full Leapmotor T03 review

Of course, a price this low comes with compromises. The 165-mile range and modest 48kW charging speed firmly place the T03 as an urban runabout, though for many drivers, that’s adequate. The driving experience is acceptable rather than thrilling, with a ride that can feel a little choppy over bumps. The biggest drawback is the frustrating and fiddly infotainment system, which crucially lacks Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. However, if you can look past the awkward styling and live with the basic tech interface, the T03 offers equipment and affordability that’s hard to ignore.

2. Dacia Spring: From £14,995, Dacia.co.uk

Best: Price

open image in gallery ( Dacia )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Price, clever warranty

Price, clever warranty Cons: Slow, restrictive range, small cabin

Dacia Spring specs

Price range: £14,995 to £16,995

£14,995 to £16,995 Battery size: 26.8kWh (25kWh usable)

26.8kWh (25kWh usable) Maximum claimed range: 140 miles

140 miles Miles per kWh: 4.4 (claimed)

4.4 (claimed) Maximum charging rate: 30kW DC (64bhp model only)

The Dacia Spring holds the coveted title of the UK’s cheapest new electric car – though the Leapmotor T03’s electric car grant technically puts it in second place. For buyers seeking a low-cost and no-frills entry into EV ownership, the appeal is obvious – Dacia has stripped the Spring back to basics to deliver remarkable value for money. For your £14,995, you get a compact, five-door city car with a surprisingly generous 308-litre boot and room for four. The interior is unsurprisingly awash with hard plastics, but the controls are simple and the top-spec Extreme trim adds a decent 10in touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read our full Dacia Spring review

Naturally, Dacia’s had to make some cost-saving decisions to hit that headline price. Performance is modest, to put it kindly, with the more powerful 64bhp version taking a leisurely 13.7 seconds to reach 62mph. The 140-mile range is enough for pootling around town but one of the shortest on the market. Less forgivable is the slow DC charging, which takes about 45 minutes to go from 20 to 80 per cent. However, as a second car or a dedicated urban runabout, the Spring’s incredible value, low running costs and reassuring seven-year warranty make it a compelling choice on a budget.

3. Hyundai Inster: From £19,755, Hyundai.com

Best: For tech

open image in gallery ( Hyundai )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Impressive kit list, loads of rear space, drives nicely

Impressive kit list, loads of rear space, drives nicely Cons: Narrow cabin, cheap plastics

Hyundai Inster specs

Price range: From £19,755 (with grant)

From £19,755 (with grant) Battery size: 42 & 49kWh

42 & 49kWh Range: 223 miles

223 miles Miles per kWh: 4.3

4.3 Maximum charge rate: 85kW

The Hyundai Inster is a cute, well-equipped and surprisingly spacious mini-SUV that, thanks to a recent price cut, has become a genuine bargain. At a new starting price of just £19,755 with a grant, it undercuts its main competition, the Renault 5, while offering a level of standard equipment you’d expect to find in an EV costing twice as much. Even the entry-level model comes with adaptive cruise control, a battery heater, and a heat pump to boost efficiency – features that are often costly extras on rivals.

Read our full Hyundai Inster review

While the interior plastics are on the cheaper side, the Inster impresses with its clever packaging. There’s lots of headroom and rear legroom for a car of its size, and it even has a party trick: all the seats, including the driver’s, can be folded flat to create a space large enough for a mattress. The driving experience is comfortable and refined, and the larger of its two battery options offers a respectable 223-mile range with 85kW charging. The only major drawback is the oddly narrow cabin, which means front-seat occupants sit quite close together.

4. Renault 5: From £21,495, Renault.co.uk

Best: For style

open image in gallery ( Renault )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Comfortable drive, in-car tech, retro charm

Comfortable drive, in-car tech, retro charm Cons: Performance lacks the pizzazz of the exterior, wind noise, grabby brakes

Renault 5 specs

Price range: From £21,495 (with grant)

From £21,495 (with grant) Battery size: 40 & 52kWh

40 & 52kWh Maximum claimed range: 250 miles

250 miles Miles per kWh: 4.17

4.17 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

The Renault 5 launched on a wave of hype, and this retro-reboot largely lives up to it. With a starting price of just £21,495, it combines charm with genuine substance, making it one of the most appealing and best-value small EVs on the market. The design is smart, inside and out, blending nods to the 1970s original with modern tech, like twin 10in screens and the intuitive Google Built-in infotainment system. It’s well-made for the price, with advanced suspension delivering a comfortable driving experience that makes it feel like a much bigger car on the road.

Read our full Renault 5 review

Downsides? The performance doesn't quite match the car’s sporty looks, with a 0-62mph time of eight seconds, and there’s a fair amount of wind noise at motorway speeds. Rear passenger space is also a squeeze for taller adults – but those are small quibbles in what is otherwise a great package. With a choice of two batteries offering up to 250 miles of range, decently quick 100kW charging and a practical, 326-litre boot, the Renault 5 hits all the right marks while staying affordable.

5. Citroen e-C3: From £20,095, Citroen.co.uk

Best: For comfort

open image in gallery ( Citroen )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Value for money, cabin space

Value for money, cabin space Cons: Iffy cabin plastics

Citroen e-C3 specs

Price range: From £20,095 (with grant)

From £20,095 (with grant) Battery size: 45kWh

45kWh Maximum claimed range: 199 miles

199 miles Miles per kWh: 3.6

3.6 Maximum charging rate: 100kW DC

Standing firm amid a wave of aggressively priced Chinese newcomers, the Citroen e-C3 blends style, space and sophistication with an eye-catching starting price of just over £20,000. Comfort is the main story here, with Citroen’s much-touted ‘magic carpet’ suspension gliding over potholes and broken tarmac in a way most budget-friendly SUVs cannot.

Read our full Citroen e-C3 review

Cabin space is generous, with enough room for four adults and a decent 310-litre boot. While some of the cabin plastics feel cheap, the design is smart and user-friendly, featuring what Citroen optimistically calls a head-up display but is actually just a narrow and uncluttered digital instrument cluster sitting high on the dash. The 199-mile range from its 45kWh battery is more than adequate for a family runaround, and 100kW DC charging allows for a 20-80 per cent top-up in a sprightly 26 minutes. It might not be fast and it’s far from luxe, but on comfort, practicality and value, the e-C3 can’t be faulted.

6. Fiat Grande Panda: From £21,035, Fiat.co.uk

Best: For cities

open image in gallery The Grande Panda is unmistakeably a Fiat and very much a Panda ( Fiat )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Well priced, funky styling, great town drive

Well priced, funky styling, great town drive Cons: Rear space only adequate, 199-mile range

Fiat Grande Panda specs

Price range: From £21,035 (with grant)

From £21,035 (with grant) Battery size: 44kWh

44kWh Maximum claimed range: 199 miles

199 miles Miles per kWh: 4.4

4.4 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

Fiat set out to reinvent the iconic Panda for the electric age and ended up with one of the most charming and best-value small EVs on the market. With a starting price of just £21,035, the Grande Panda combines a retro-cool design with a host of characterful details that make it stand out, from the embossed lettering down the side and recycled bamboo dash coverings to the oval-shaped interior motifs inspired by Fiat’s Lingotto test track.

Read our full Fiat Grande Panda review

It’s also surprisingly practical for a car under four metres long, offering a spacious cabin and a generous 361-litre boot. We’re big fans of the retractable charging cable neatly housed in the car’s nose too, which eliminates the hassle of carrying a cumbersome, mucky cable in the boot.

The 44kWh battery provides a claimed range of 199 miles and it supports 100kW DC charging for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in just 27 minutes. The drive is well-suited to the city, with a comfortable ride and nimble cornering. It’s well-equipped too, with even the entry-level model getting a 10.25in touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

7. BYD Dolphin Surf: From £18,650, BYD.com

Best: For warranty

open image in gallery ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Bags of space, loads of kit, comfortable drive, competitive finance offers

Bags of space, loads of kit, comfortable drive, competitive finance offers Cons: Only seats four, air-con not climate control, no rear wiper

BYD Dolphin Surf specs

Price range: £18,650 to £23,950

£18,650 to £23,950 Battery size: 30kWh / 43.2kWh

30kWh / 43.2kWh Maximum claimed range: 200 miles

200 miles Miles per kWh: tbc

tbc Maximum charging rate: 85kW

As the smallest member of BYD’s ‘Ocean Series’, the BYD Dolphin Surf packs a surprising amount of space into its compact, Ford Fiesta-sized footprint. The interior is dominated by BYD’s signature rotating touchscreen, which as well as wowing passengers is one of the better systems we’ve used. The Dolphin Surf puts the ‘poise’ into ‘porpoise’ (sorry), driving with a calm composure that belies its diminutive size. It’s comfortable over rough city streets and the steering is nicely weighted for an urban runabout.

Read our full BYD Dolphin Surf review

The headline-grabbing £18,650 starting price marks the BYD Dolphin Surf as one of the best cheap EVs we’ve driven, but it’s the mid-spec Boost model we’d recommend. The entry-level trim has a limiting 137-mile range, but for around £10 more per month on a PCP deal you can get a much more practical 200 miles and faster 85kW charging.

The Dolphin Surf faces tough competition in this price bracket and isn’t without its foibles, particularly when it comes to basic kit – there’s simple air-con rather than climate control, and no rear wiper – but strong finance offers make it a sensible choice on a budget.

8. Citroen e-C3 Aircross: From £21,595, Citroen.co.uk

Best: For families

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Superb ride comfort, spacious for a small SUV, new long-range option, excellent value for money

Superb ride comfort, spacious for a small SUV, new long-range option, excellent value for money Cons: Slow acceleration, some cheap-feeling interior plastics, seven-seat option reserved for petrol/hybrid models

Citroen e-C3 Aircross specs

Price range: From £21,595 (with grant)

From £21,595 (with grant) Battery size: 44kWh or 54kWh

44kWh or 54kWh Maximum claimed range: 189/249 miles

189/249 miles Miles per kWh: Approx. 4.1 (WLTP)

Approx. 4.1 (WLTP) Maximum charging rate: 100kW

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross is a successful experiment in maximising comfort and space while keeping costs way down. With a head-turning starting price of just £21,595, it’s one of the most affordable electric family SUVs on the market, and feels anything but basic where it counts. Not only do you get Citroen’s impressive ride quality and suspension, but the interior offers best-in-class legroom and elbow room for passengers, plus a generous 460-litre boot and fold-flat rear seats, making it a practical choice for the family taxi service.

Read our full Citroen e-C3 Aircross review

This is hardly a fast car, with a 0-62mph time measured by calendar rather than stopwatch. The interior is plasticky, though a neat fabric inlay running the length of the dash stops things feeling too cheap. The entry-level model’s 189-mile range is workable for local journeys, but the new Extended Range version offers a more usable 249-mile range, and is the one to have if your budget allows.

While this year’s update still lacks the seven-seat option of its petrol and hybrid siblings, the e-C3 Aircross’s blend of comfort and value makes it a worthy consideration for families.

9. Mini Cooper E: From £25,405, Mini.co.uk

Best: For fun

open image in gallery ( Mini )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Fun to drive, revamped interior, attractive OLED touchscreen

Fun to drive, revamped interior, attractive OLED touchscreen Cons: Limited range in Cooper E guise, slow charging, software has a steep learning curve

Mini Cooper E specs

Price range: £25,405 (with grant)

£25,405 (with grant) Battery size: 36.6 kWh or 49.2 kWh

36.6 kWh or 49.2 kWh Maximum claimed range: 182 to 249 miles

182 to 249 miles Miles per kWh: 4.2 to 4.4

4.2 to 4.4 Maximum charging rate: 75 to 95 kW

The Mini Cooper Electric proves that a cheap EV can still be lots of fun to drive. It updates the legendary car’s ‘go-kart’ handling for the electric age, delivering an agile and engaging driving experience guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The new, cleaner design is dominated by that trademark, circular OLED screen, while the cabin feels more grown-up and premium than ever thanks to clever deployment of recycled fabrics and a few satisfying physical toggle switches. While the ride is firm, it’s a trade-off many will gladly make for its dynamism behind the wheel.

Read our full Mini Cooper Electric review

All this fun comes at a price. Starting at £25,405 and climbing into the 30s with options, the Mini Cooper Electric almost didn’t make our round-up of the best cheap EVs. The entry-level E trim offers a limited 182-mile range, while both the E and the longer-range SE model offer relatively slow charging speeds of 75kW and 95kW respectively. Rear passenger space is tight and the 200-litre boot is small – this is a Mini, at the end of the day – making close rivals like the Renault 5 look like the more practical option for those not fussed by the Mini Cooper’s joyful character and styling.

10. Jaecoo 5: From £27,505, Jaecoo.co.uk

Best: Value SUV

open image in gallery The new Jaecoo 5 comes in this all-electric version or a cheaper and even better looking petrol model ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Exceptional value, upscale design, long kit list

Exceptional value, upscale design, long kit list Cons: Firm ride, lacklustre steering, minor touchscreen quirks

Jaecoo 5 specs

Price range: £27,505 to £30,505

£27,505 to £30,505 Battery size: 61kWh

61kWh Maximum claimed range: 248 miles

248 miles Maximum charging rate: 80kW

80kW Efficiency: 3.8miles/kWh

The Jaecoo 5 makes a great first impression, combining a Range Rover-inspired design with a price tag that starts at just £27,505. This is no poundshop Evoque, though. The cabin feels genuinely premium, with high-quality materials and a slick design that punches well above its price point. It’s also ridiculously well-equipped: the top-spec Luxury model comes loaded with features like a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated seats and an impressive 13.2in touchscreen, all for just over £30,000. Add in a roomy cabin with a large 480-litre boot, and it’s clear there’s more to the Jaecoo 5 than pure kerb appeal.

Read our full Jaecoo 5 review

The 248-mile range and 80kW charging are far from class-leading, but in line with what you’d expect in a family SUV at this price. Ride quality can be iffy and the infotainment unintuitive, but they’re small concerns in an otherwise brilliant package. The Jaecoo 5 is practical and stylish, marrying impressive build quality and unbeatable value for money in one of the most compelling new EVs on the market.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Best cheap electric cars 2025

The choice at this end of the market means you can’t go far wrong. The Renault 5 is arguably the most desirable and stylish car in our list, and the Fiat Grande Panda is brimming with character and is great fun to drive. The Leapmotor T03 offers an unbelievable level of standard kit for its price, and the Jaecoo 5 brings a level of premium style and quality that feels like it belongs in the class above.

For our top pick of the cheap EVs, however, it’s hard to look past the Citroen e-C3 Aircross for its sheer value. It may not be the most exciting car to drive, but it delivers an exceptional ride, lots of space and respectable range at a price that undercuts almost all its key rivals.