All-electric models have taken five category wins in the 42nd annual Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year Awards.

The BMW i5, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID. 7 were all winners, while the part-electric Volvo XC60 T6 Plug-in Hybrid – which can go up to 49 miles on EV power – was named overall Towcar of the Year.

The BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro Touring took three awards, winning in the 1500kg–1600kg caravan weight category. It was also named best luxury towcar and overall best electric towcar.

“The 5 Series Touring has traditionally been a great towcar and the brand-new electric version keeps up the tradition,” said the panel. “It’s a luxurious estate car with a wonderful blend of desirable features that bowled over the judges.”

We rate the BMW i5 Touring as an excellent nine out of 10 car, praising its driver appeal, its brilliant interior and its practicality. It’s also one of only a handful of all-electric estate cars and has a maximum claimed range (without a caravan on the back) of 344 miles.

In the 1200kg weight category, the Volkswagen ID.7 Match Pro took the win. Judges praised the spacious interior, huge boot, and beautifully supple ride.

It’s a car we rate highly, too. In our Volkswagen ID.7 review the car scored an eight out of 10. We think it’s the best electric car Volkswagen makes. With its luxury interior and comfy ride it feels more like a Mercedes than many Mercedes models do these days.

The ID. 7 is a strong competitor to the Tesla Model 3 and will even go further on a single charge, with a claimed range of up to 436 miles (again, without a caravan on its back). We’ve seen some sensational leasing deals recently on the Volkswagen ID. 7, with prices under £300 a month, making it even more of a winner.

In the 1600kg–1700kg caravan weight category the winner was the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate. The 77kWh all-wheel drive Hyundai impressed the judging panel with its smooth performance, super-fast charging capability, cool looks, driving range, spacious interior and refined drive.

Again, it’s a car we rated highly in our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review. The latest update introduced an 84kWh battery for a claimed maximum range of 354 miles in the rear-drive version, while the stunning shape got a few visual tweaks recently, too. It’s also surprisingly spacious given its compact looks, while it’s handy for caravanners with a three-pin plug enabling owners to power camping accessories from the car.

Top of the towcar tree this year was the Volvo XC60 T6 Plug-in Hybrid. The car can drive up to 49 miles on EV power and, when depleted, uses its petrol engine and battery to run as a full hybrid until the car is charged up again. Judges praised the Volvo calling it “an impressive car, luxurious, practical and just exuding ‘cool’. The XC60 was universally praised as an excellent towcar for the discerning caravanner.”