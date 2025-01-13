BYD Atto 2 revealed: New urban all-electric SUV set to go on sale in September

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

It’s not quite two years since BYD launched in the UK, but the brand has already unveiled its fifth model to go on sale here, the BYD Atto 2.

Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show, the Atto 2 is described as a urban EV SUV, likely to rival the new Vauxhall Frontera and MG ZS when it arrives in the UK around September time – just in time for the new 75 registration plate.

open image in gallery The new BYD Atto 2 features ‘Chinese knot’ rear lights in the shape of a figure 8 – a lucky number in China ( BYD )

Although we’re some way off UK specifications and costs, we’d expect the BYD Atto 2 to cost well under £30,000 when it goes on sale here, with a 45.1kWh battery initially that will offer a maximum range of 194miles. A bigger battery will join the range later, while all Atto 2 batteries will feature BYD’s advanced Blade Battery technology where the battery pack is integrated into the car’s chassis for improved safety and space efficiency.

At 4,310mm long and 1,830mm wide, the Atto 2 is slightly shorter and narrower than the Atto 3, yet it’s not much bigger than the BYD Dolphin hatchback that is currently the entry point to the BYD range in the UK. Prices for the Dolphin start at £26,195 for a car with a range of 211 miles.

The Atto 2 is a fair bit taller than the Dolphin, though, with a long wheelbase for the promise of excellent cabin space and a 400-litre boot that can be extended to 1,340 litres with the seats folded.

open image in gallery The new BYD Atto 2 interior promises high quality and plenty of kit – plus a revolving infotainment screen ( BYD )

There are plenty of SUV styling cues, too, with deep bumpers at the front and back, and cladding around the wheelarches that house chunky alloy wheels. LED headlights and slim daytime running lights feature at the front, while at the back the LED lights are in the shape of a ‘Chinese knot’ resembling the number 8, a lucky number in China.

All models are expected to come well equipped with BYD’s trademark revolving centre screen inside and the option of a full-length glass roof – unusual on this class of car.

BYD has promised excellent quality inside, too, with padded materials on many of the interior surfaces, with the gear selector featuring a cut-diamond look. While most of the car’s functionality will be taken care of on the touchscreen, there are buttons for some of the climate functions and a separate volume knob for the audio system.

BYD’s current UK line-up comprises the Atto 3 mid-size SUV, the cut-price Dolphin hatchback, the more upmarket Seal and Sealion 7 models that rival the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, and a new Seal U DM-I large SUV which offers plug-in hybrid tech from just £33,205.