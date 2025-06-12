Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BYD isn’t content with its EVs outselling Tesla, now it wants to take on the American electric car giant with its own BYD network of megawatt super-fast chargers.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is one of the biggest reasons to buy a Tesla, thanks to exclusive use of the charging points for Tesla owners at some locations and the ease with which they work with Tesla models. There are currently over 60,000 Tesla Superchargers globally, with the latest units able to add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes at speeds up to 250kW.

BYD announced earlier this year that it has developed its own super-fast charger that can charge EVs at up to 1MW (1,000kW), adding 1.2 miles of charge every second and up to 249 miles-worth of charge in just five minutes, equalling the speed at which petrol cars are able to fill up.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, BYD Special Advisor Alfredo Altavilla revealed that the first of these so-called Flash Chargers will be coming to the UK next year, confirming that BYD was aiming to rival Tesla’s Supercharger network.

When asked when we will see the first Flash Charger in the UK, Altavilla said: “In 2026. You will get a few stations in every country in Europe. They will be branded BYD, but they will be open to everybody.”

open image in gallery BYD’s new Flash Chargers boast 1MW of power, compared to Tesla Superchargers at 250kW ( Tesla )

Although Flash Chargers will be open to owners of any electric car, the fastest charging speeds will be unique to cars with the technology to accept megawatt charging. BYD’s new Super e-Platform features a 1,000V high-voltage architecture with a Flash Charging Battery. It will be available first in BYD’s Han L and Tang L models that can now be ordered in China.

In Europe and the UK the new Flash Charging Battery could debut in a new model from Denza, BYD’s Porsche-rivalling upmarket brand. Altavilla told us that Denza models would debut BYD’s latest tech across Europe, along with sports cars and SUVs from BYD’s luxury brand Yangwang.

“The idea is for Danza and Yangwang to be the so-called technology manifesto of the BYD group,” said Altavilla. “Those are the two brands where all new technologies will be firstly introduced. So, the flash charging for example.”

Altavilla confirmed that the first Danza model, the Z9 GT saloon, will go on sale in the UK “at the beginning of 2026.” The Z9 GT would be followed by an MPV, the D9, and then a number of SUVs.

Following the announcement of its Flash Chargers, BYD has been contacted by companies wanting to work on the technology with them and to help them build a network of super-fast chargers.

“The minute we made this public, we, and specifically I, started getting dozens of calls from all the companies in the space that want to become our partner in doing this together,” said Altavilla. “To the extent that if we find the right partner, we'll do it with them. Otherwise, we'll do it on our own.”

Altavilla was speaking at the launch of the new BYD Dolphin Surf in London, the brand’s sixth new model to go on sale in a little over two years and also it’s cheapest, starting at just £18,650.