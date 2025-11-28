Some cars make a statement with bold design or wild performance figures. Others, like the BYD Seal 6 DM-i, quietly demonstrate just how far technology has come – in this case, plug-in hybrids. Available as both a sleek saloon and the more practical but no-less stylish Touring estate, the Seal 6 DM-i brings BYD’s advanced Super Hybrid DM-i system to a family car format – and it’s seriously impressive.

I drove the Touring version, which shares everything apart from the space behind the rear seats with the saloon, and it’s hard not to be struck by how smartly executed it all feels. The design might be a touch anonymous up front, but the overall shape – particularly in estate form – is handsome and well proportioned. Inside, the quality and finish are excellent, with neat lighting touches and solid materials that make this feel like a genuinely premium product at a mainstream price.

BYD has built a reputation for engineering integrity, and this car shows exactly why. The DM-i setup gives you an EV-like driving experience most of the time, with a 1.5-litre petrol engine seamlessly stepping in only when required. The result is a plug-in hybrid that’s smooth, efficient, and claims up to 900 miles of range between refuelling stops – a remarkable figure that gives even diesel drivers something to think about.

How we tested

I had the perfect test drive in the Seal 6. I collected the car from BYD’s HQ in Uxbridge, West London then drove it out to Buckinghamshire on roads that I know well, including the M40 and M25 motorways. I even parked in a local shopping centre to see how usable it was, took it home to let the dog have a sniff around in the boot, tried the back seats myself and checked on all the tech and the audio system.

BYD Seal 6 DM-i: Price £33,990 to £37,990, BYD.com

open image in gallery Opting for a saloon rather than Touring BYD Seal 6 DM-i will save you £1,000 ( BYD )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Superb quality, seamless hybrid system, huge range, refined drive, practical Touring boot

Superb quality, seamless hybrid system, huge range, refined drive, practical Touring boot Cons: Slightly firm ride, some tyre noise, rear foot space

BYD Seal 6 DM-i specs

Price range: £33,990 to £37,990

£33,990 to £37,990 Battery size: 10 and 19kWh (plus 1.5-litre petrol engine)

10 and 19kWh (plus 1.5-litre petrol engine) Maximum claimed range: 935 miles (Saloon) / 839 miles (Touring)

935 miles (Saloon) / 839 miles (Touring) Efficiency: Up to 188.3mpg

Up to 188.3mpg Maximum charging rate: 26kW DC – 23min 30 to 80%

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Seal 6 DM-i’s Super Hybrid DM system is a deeply impressive bit of engineering. It uses BYD’s own Blade Battery and 1.5-litre petrol engine working with a front-mounted electric motor to create a hybrid system that operates as an EV for as much of the time as possible. There are two versions: the Boost with a 10kWh battery and the Comfort with a larger 19kWh battery.

The bigger-battery Comfort models offer up to a claimed 65 miles of pure-electric driving in the saloon and 62 in the Touring, so most daily commutes can be covered without burning a drop of petrol. On a full tank and charge, the Seal 6 DM-i can go as far as 935 miles – that’s Land’s End to John O’Groats and back to Glasgow before you’d need to stop. A claimed fuel economy of up to 188 mpg speaks for itself, and the system is so intelligent that it chooses when to run as a pure EV or as a series or parallel hybrid depending on speed, load and charge status.

open image in gallery The BYD Seal 6 DM-i comes in two trim levels: Boost or this Comfort model ( Steve Fowler )

Charging is quick and simple: Comfort versions support 26 kW DC fast charging, which takes just 23 minutes to go from 30 to 80 per cent, or around three hours on a 6.6 kW AC wall box. There’s also Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability at 3.3 kW for running gadgets, camping equipment or a coffee machine straight from the car.

On the move, the powertrain is exceptionally smooth. The transition between electric and petrol power is barely noticeable – the CVT transmission is quiet and responsive without the whining noise that some hybrids suffer. Acceleration is brisk enough – 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds in the more powerful Comfort model, but only a fraction slower in Boost cars – and there’s a strong, linear surge when you push the pedal thanks to the electric motor’s instant torque.

Ride quality is firm around town but not harsh, giving the car a planted, sporty feel that suits its sleek stance. At higher speeds the steering weights up nicely, while the multi-link rear suspension helps keep it neat and predictable through corners. Noise levels are generally low – the engine is well insulated and vibration is minimal – though the Touring version’s tyres generated a fair bit of hum on coarser motorway surfaces. Still, for a car costing around £35k, it feels remarkably refined.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Inside, the Seal 6 DM-i delivers the usual BYD recipe, feeling every bit as premium as cars costing much more. Gone is BYD’s old rotating screen – few people ever used it and it wouldn’t rotate when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto anyway. It’s been replaced by a clean, fixed display that anchors a beautifully proportioned dashboard with nice cloth inserts that give the interior a warm, upmarket feel.

open image in gallery Rear seat space is good enough in the BYD Seal 6 DM-i, but foot space is limited unless the front seat is raised ( Steve Fowler )

The ocean-wave design theme flows from the doors across the fascia, although the panel fit between door and dash could have been better on my test car, while soft-touch materials and precision stitching give the cabin a quality look.

Up front, the seats are excellent – deeply cushioned, supportive and finished in vegan leather. They’re heated, ventilated and power adjustable with memory settings in Comfort trim, and there’s a heated steering wheel, too.

A huge panoramic roof adds to the sense of airiness. In the rear, passengers get plenty of head and shoulder room, although kneeroom is average rather than generous and you can’t quite tuck your feet under the front seats unless the seats are raised. There are two rear USB-C ports for device charging and an armrest with cupholders.

Storage is thoughtful throughout – large door bins, twin cupholders, a deep centre console and a useful tray ahead of the gear selector that houses a 50W cooled, wireless charging pad. Visibility is good, too – the Touring’s rear window is generous and its large mirrors make reversing simple, but cameras help out, too.

open image in gallery The BYD Seal 6 DM-i is dog friendly with 500 litres of space. The saloon still gets 491 litres of room. ( Steve Fowler )

The estate’s load area is one of the largest in the class: 500 litres with the seats up and a massive 1,535 litres with them folded flat. It’s a square, usable space with a low load lip and powered tailgate as standard. The floor is flat when folded and the side walls are lined with sturdy plastic so you won’t worry about muddy dogs or wet boots – it’s genuinely dog-friendly and ideal for families. The saloon’s boot is smaller at 491 litres but still practical.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

BYD has gone to town on technology as usual, and the Seal 6 DM-i shows how far the brand has come in a short time. The Comfort trim’s 15.6-inch touchscreen is one of the largest in any family car and runs the latest BYD OS software. It responds instantly, and the menus are clear and logical, supported by crisp graphics and a digital 8.8-inch instrument cluster that gives you a customisable mix of maps, power-flow and driver-assistance information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard, along with voice control and over-the-air updates.

Boost models use a slightly smaller 12.8-inch screen but retain the same connectivity. All versions include four USB-C ports (two front, two rear), while Comfort adds an auto-dimming mirror, rear privacy glass, and rhythm-reactive ambient lighting that pulses with your music.

open image in gallery The BYD Seal 6 DM-i's screen no longer rotates, but is crisp, clear and easy to use ( Steve Fowler )

Driver-assistance tech is extensive: seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping and blind-spot assist, rear cross-traffic brake, front and rear collision warning, 360-degree camera system and a door-opening alert that prevents you from swinging into cyclists or traffic. Even the entry-level Boost gets LED headlights, taillights and daytime-running lights, 17-inch alloys, auto wipers, electrically adjustable front seats and Vehicle-to-Load capability. The Touring adds aluminium roof rails and a rear wiper.

Both cars suffer the usual woes of warning bongs, but they’re not the easiest to switch off, with a hunt through the menu system required. A software update to allow you to use the fast keys on the steering wheel to be able to disable the bongs (rather than the pointless functions they currently offer) would be a useful thing.

Audio quality is solid not spectacular, with the eight-speaker setup in the Comfort trim we drove lacking a little bass, although clarity was good and it’s all helped by the car’s quiet hybrid drivetrain. Combine that with strong noise insulation and you get a calm space that’s great for long journeys or just listening to podcasts on the school run.

Prices and running costs

The Seal 6 DM-i starts at £33,990 for the saloon and £34,990 for the Touring . That’s keen pricing for a plug-in hybrid of this size and with this level of equipment. The entry-level Boost already includes LED lights all round, a 12.8-inch screen, dual-zone climate control and parking sensors, while the Comfort adds bigger 18-inch wheels, upgraded charging hardware, the panoramic roof, ventilated seats, and the larger infotainment display.

Running costs are where the BYD really scores. Use the plug properly and you could cover most of your driving on electric power alone, dramatically cutting fuel bills. Official claimed economy of up to 188 mpg means you’ll struggle to find anything this efficient without a diesel badge. Service intervals are expected to be similar to other BYD models – once a year or every 12,000 miles – and the brand’s six-year vehicle and eight-year battery warranty adds further peace of mind.

Depreciation should be gentle too: BYD residuals are strengthening as the brand’s reputation grows and dealer coverage expands across the UK. Factor in its long range, low fuel costs and generous equipment list, and the Seal 6 DM-i makes as much sense for the spreadsheet as it does for your daily drive.

open image in gallery In Touring form, the BYD Seal 6 DM-i is a handsome and practical car ( Steve Fowler )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a DC charger, a 30–80% top-up takes around 23 minutes. A home wallbox (up to 6.6kW AC) can fully recharge in just under three hours.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

Definitely. With prices from £33,990 to £37,990 the BYD Seal 6 DM-i is smooth, smart, incredibly efficient and terrific value for money. Whether you choose the Touring or the saloon, you’ll get a plug-in hybrid that’s seriously impressive.

Does BYD replace batteries for free?

Yes. A six-year manufacturer warranty is standard, with eight years of cover for the battery and drivetrain.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV and plug-in hybrid cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

Steve’s verdict: BYD Seal 6 DM-i

Every time I drive a new BYD, I come away impressed – and the Seal 6 DM-i is no exception. I drove the Touring, but the same applies to the saloon: quality is excellent, the driving experience is refined and relaxing, and the combination of electric and petrol power works seamlessly.

It’s not perfect – the ride can feel a little firm around town, and there’s some road noise on the motorway – but the overall impression is of a car that feels a class above its price. For dog owners, families or anyone after an efficient, long-legged hybrid with real-world usability, this is another winner for BYD.