New Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo are thriving in the UK, with both selling more than 19,000 cars so far this year. So, it’s no surprise that parent company Chery has decided to try with its own line of cars, starting with the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8.

The Chery Tiggo 7 compact SUV starts at £29,995 for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV), while the petrol model starts at £24,995. The PHEV model features Chery’s Super Hybrid system, which is also found in Omoda and Jaecoo models, claiming a total petrol and electric range of 745 miles.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 7 starts at £29,995 for the plug-in hybrid model ( Chery )

The Super Hybrid combines an 18.4kWh battery that can power the car for 56 miles on electricity alone. After that, the car runs as a self-charging hybrid combining its 1.5l petrol engine with battery power, which is recharged by the braking system and the petrol engine. You can also recharge the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 40kW charger.

Prices have also just been announced for the larger, seven-seat Tiggo 8 with the plug-in hybrid version available from £33,545 – a petrol-only model will cost £28,545.

The Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid uses the same battery and engine system as the Tiggo 7. Despite being a larger car, it promises identical efficiency numbers to the smaller model – and identical figures to the Jaecoo 7 that uses the same system. That means the Tiggo 8 also promises a combined petrol/electric range of 745 miles and an EV-only range of 67 miles, with the same charging speeds.

open image in gallery The Chery Tiggo 8 promises 5+2 seating and a maximum 1,930 litres of luggage space ( Chery )

As with its Omoda and Jaecoo models, Chery is promising a lot of kit for the cash in its own-brand cars, with similar trim levels. However, the Tiggo 8 has a larger 15.6in central infotainment screen – the Tiggo 7’s central screen is 12.3in across – although both models are available in Aspire and Summit trims.

The Tiggo 8 also promises more luxury, including a panoramic sunroof, massaging front seats and a head-up display on Summit trim. All models get a Sony-provided audio system, as they do in the Tiggo 7.

Chery also promises that the cars have been specifically tuned for European roads at the company’s European research and development centre near Frankfurt, Germany. All models will come with a seven-year warranty on the car, plus eight years of cover on the battery. The first deliveries are set for 1 September in time for the new 75-plate registrations.