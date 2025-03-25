Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hot on the heels of the success of the new Renault 5 and continued strong sales for Mini and the Fiat 500, Citroen has decided it needs its own retro revival that could include a new 2CV.

Asked directly whether Citroen plans a new version of its iconic 2CV model, Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas told us, “we may.”

However, Koskas went further to explain his view that Citroen needs halo models in addition to the mainstream models it sells, and that could also include a production version of the Citroen Oli concept that wowed car fans when it was revealed in 2022.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Koskas said “the reality is we are not so keen on nostalgia, retro design or whatever, but at the same time we understand that there is a trend.

“We understand that we have some icons. What I want for Citroen is to have some pillar models – the C3, C3 Aircross, C4, C5 Aircross – that ensure the base of our sales. This is what we are offering to the customers, it's affordable mobility.

“But for a brand like Citroen, we need to have some icons, which means cars that would not necessarily be here to make a lot of volume, but cars that would lift the brand and would be really aspirational. We have today, for example, a good example in the Citroen Ami – the small quadricycle. It's very cheap, but it's very aspirational. People buy it because they really love it.

open image in gallery The Citroen Oli was an all-electric pickup concept that turned heads in 2022 ( Citroen )

“So to answer to your question about the 2CV… we may.”

Whatever icons Citroen chooses to reinvent, Koskas confirmed that they would still be small and affordable models, as he explained. “When you look at the iconic cars of Citroen, you have the 2CV and you have the DS, but obviously that’s not within our scope.

“One car that I absolutely love is the SM, but it's big car. That’s something that we probably won’t do anymore, at least at Citroen. Then you can think of other products like the GS, which was also very popular. Personally, I very much like the CX, but I think the playground of Citroen is the B and the C segment, which means we want to go from C3 to C5 Aircross. We do not intend, or at least it's not our priority, to have bigger cars than that.”

The Oli all-electric concept car previewed some new design features that we’re now seeing on the brand’s mainstream production cars, but Koskas also revealed that the Oli could have a future as a halo model alongside a reborn 2CV.

“Absolutely, it's something we’re thinking of,” he said. “There were some very smart solutions in Oli and very smart ideas – the rear opening and so on. All the ideas of lightness, of essential things and simple things. You had very disruptive seats that were very thin and that was interesting. So, it's an inspiration. We are working on it. I'm not telling you it's going to come in the next year, but yes, there will be an inspiration and there will be a successor to Oli.

open image in gallery The interior of the Citroen Oli concept featured thin and lightweight seats ( Citroen )

“It's really the combination of volume cars that express what Citroen is doing, which is affordable mobility, and then some icons. Not so many because we don't need so many, but some icons that are really, really aspirational and that will lift the brand.”

With Volkswagen and other brands focussing on sub £20,000 all-electric models, Koskas also revealed that Citroen would be launching a more affordable version of its successful e-C3 supermini rather than a specific budget all-electric city car.

“We are a bit reluctant because it's a tiny segment. The issue we have with smaller cars is obviously the consumer expects to pay less, but to make a 4m car or a 3.6m car, at the end of the day, it's almost the same production cost. So, it really puts you under pressure on the margins because the economic equation is complicated.

“But I understand the request to have something cheaper than the current e-C3 and very soon we will have the 130 miles version of the e-C3. We are going to be able to afford a car at €20,000 with the same technology and things that we have in the e-C3. The battery will be smaller, but we think that for a lot of people who only drive in a city, offering 130 miles is more than enough. It's enough for the daily usage.”