Dacia’s cheap concept EV is basically a block on four wheels

Dacia has revealed a back-to-basics concept EV that it hopes is the future of affordable electric mobility. Unveiled alongside updates to the rest of the Dacia range, the new Hipster Concept is an ultra-compact four-seater city car that bucks the industry obsession with mid-sized electric SUVs by focusing on only the most essential needs.

Alongside the boxy Hipster Concept, the brand announced that the all-electric Dacia Spring is getting two new and more powerful motors, while the best-selling Dacia Sandero, Stepway and Jogger receive a fresh new look and new hybrid powertrains.

Measuring just three metres long – shorter than a Fiat 500 – the Hipster Concept still manages to offer four proper seats and a versatile boot that can expand from 70 to 500 litres. That’s pretty remarkable packaging for such a compact footprint.

open image in gallery Dacia says the boot space is expandable to an impressive 500 litres ( Dacia )

Range isn’t given, though Dacia says the Hipster Concept has enough for daily journeys with twice weekly recharging, noting that in France 94 per cent of drivers drive less than 24 miles per day – so that could mean a range of around 85 miles.

Romain Gauvin, Dacia’s head of advanced design says “this is the most Dacia-esque project that I have ever worked on. It has the same societal impact as the Logan did 20 years ago, and it involves inventing something that does not exist today.”

Dacia’s “Eco-Smart” philosophy is at the core of the concept’s design. The Hipster is 20 per cent lighter than the already lightweight Dacia Spring, and uses less raw material and less energy in its production. Dacia says its ambition is to halve the car’s entire life-cycle carbon footprint compared to the best EVs currently available.

The design is simple, described by Dacia themselves as “a block sitting firmly on four wheels,” with cost-saving details like strap door handles and side protection made from something called “starkle”, a novel material containing recycled plastic.

Inside, things get a bit budget airline. Dacia ditches expensive built-in screens in favour of a smartphone docking station, meaning your phone becomes the car’s digital key, multimedia screen and audio system, connected to a portable Bluetooth speaker. The interior uses Dacia’s YouClip system of modular mounts, with 11 anchor points dotted around the cabin that you can customise to your heart’s content with cup holders, hooks and lights.

open image in gallery The Dacia Hipster Concept embraces the “bring your own screen” philosophy ( Dacia )

While the Hipster looks to the future, the concept’s eco-minded philosophy has filtered down to a real-world update for the Dacia Spring, one of the UK’s cheapest EVs. The Spring is getting a fully renewed chassis, including an anti-roll bar for the first time and two more powerful electric motors – 70hp and 100hp replacing the previous 45hp and 65hp units. Dacia’s little EV has already been receiving annual updates outside of the UK, so this year’s refresh will mark a major upgrade for the right-hand drive Spring.

Meanwhile the Jogger will get Dacia’s new Hybrid 155 powertrain, with the Stepway following suit in late 2026, giving the crossover an electrified option for the first time.