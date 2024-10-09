SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Cupra is busy building a name for itself with great-looking, sporty models that take the best that the Volkswagen Group has to offer and give it a playful twist.

This week’s top electric car deal is for the award-winning Cupra Born in a decent spec with an excellent 300-mile range and 223bhp power giving 0-62 performance of just 7.1 seconds when the fun, steering wheel-mounted E-Boost button is pressed.

It’s those fun little features that make the Cupra Born so special, along with the Spanish brand’s subtle, stylish approach with bronze and grey design accents inside and outside the car. It’s a different approach to its cousin, the Volkswagen ID. 3, which makes the Cupra more appealing in many people’s eyes.

We’ve spotted the Cupra Born V3 on Leasing.com for just £230.60 per month and that’s with an annual mileage of 8,000 miles – more than the UK average of 7,000 miles per year. It’s a two-year deal with a hefty 12-month upfront rental of £2,767.20 plus a £269.99 admin fee, but the total lease cost of £8,571 will be much less than the two-year depreciation on this £41,795 car.

We’re fans of the Cupra Born. Our Cupra Born review gave it an eight out of ten rating and praised its engaging drive, its styling and its posh interior.

Cupra Born V3: From £230.60 per month, Leasing.com

Leasing deals can disappear as soon as stock is sold, so all prices quoted are correct at the time of writing and may change. We always pick our deal of the week independently and based on cars that we would recommend at prices that we know offer strong value.

The Cupra Born V3 model comes really well equipped with sporty bucket seats with electric adjustment, a head-up display with augmented reality, ambient interior lighting, LED headlights, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity and fancy 20-inch alloy wheels. It’s more fun to drive with a sportier feel than the ID. 3, too.

The 77kWh battery promises a maximum claimed range of around 300 miles with fast charging at up to 175kW (on an appropriate fast charger) giving a ten to 80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.