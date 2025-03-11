Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From 1 April, electric vehicle (EV) owners will no longer be exempt from paying road tax, with new rules introducing a higher band of Vehicle Excise Duty (VED).

While the first-year rate for newly registered EVs will be just £10, the annual charge will rise to £190 — still significantly lower than the £335 for vans.

Additionally, from April 2025, EVs worth over £40,000 will also be subject to the Expensive Car Supplement, adding an extra £195 per year.

Supporters argue that as EV adoption grows, it’s only fair that owners contribute to road maintenance like petrol and diesel drivers.

They point out that EVs remain cheaper to run overall, and government incentives — such as lower company car tax and grants for home chargers — still make them an attractive option.

However, critics believe these tax changes could discourage EV uptake just as the UK pushes towards its net-zero goals. With the removal of purchase incentives and rising electricity costs, some question whether enough is being done to make EVs a practical choice for all drivers.

So, what do you think? Should EV owners pay their fair share in road tax, or does this risk slowing down the transition to cleaner transport? And are there still enough incentives to make EVs a smart choice in 2025?

