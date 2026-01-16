‘Diesel vehicles last’: Why readers say electric won’t replace fuel any time soon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have been debating the future of diesel cars and EVs after a report claimed diesel could disappear from some London forecourts within the next four years as demand dwindles.

The analysis by electric vehicle (EV) think tank New AutoMotive predicted that many of the roughly 8,400 filling stations across the UK will have stopped selling the fuel by 2035.

Across the comments, readers made clear why they are reluctant to switch to an EV. Diesel was repeatedly defended for long-distance driving, reliability and efficiency, particularly for rural motorists, families, tradespeople and anyone making regular motorway journeys.

By contrast, EVs were widely seen as a poor fit for many real-world journeys. High upfront costs, rapid value depreciation, limited range on long trips and the time required to recharge were cited as key deterrents. Readers also pointed to a patchy charging network and a lack of confidence that the infrastructure can support mass adoption, especially outside cities.

While some accepted diesel’s share of new sales is shrinking, few believed drivers would willingly switch to EVs simply because diesel becomes harder to find.

For many, the message was simple: until EVs are cheaper, easier and genuinely comparable in everyday use, drivers will continue to cling to what they know.

Here’s what you had to say:

I use my diesel for longer trips

An EV unfortunately does not yet offer long-range trips without recharging during the journey. This is inefficient and requires extra time.

This is why I use my diesel for longer trips and my EV when the journey includes planned stops where I can charge during the stop. Longer range EVs do not drive far enough yet, and they are too expensive.

Responsible

My next car will be petrol or diesel

Have any of these ‘death of X by some date’ predictions ever been more than wishful thinking by groups with an axe to grind?

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

As long as the UK charging network remains so hopelessly inadequate, unreliable and expensive, EV sales won’t take off. And now with Rachel’s pay-per-mile idea… no, my next car will be petrol or diesel.

jeffslater

Anybody buying a diesel today needs to recognise the risk

Pure diesel new car sales in recent months have been only 4–5 per cent of the market. The fuel degrades in storage tanks, so there comes a point where it is not worth stocking it, followed by a point where it is not worth oil companies bearing the distribution costs, and so on.

It’s not imminent, but it is wholly foreseeable that finding fuel is going to become increasingly difficult. Anybody buying a diesel car today needs to recognise it may have zero resale value in a few years, because someone will not want to take that hassle off your hands.

SteveHill

Who will be able to afford new cars by 2030?

How many people who own diesel-powered vehicles will be able to afford new cars by 2030?

What happens then, especially in rural areas where cars are essential, as there is little or no public transport?

Suney

They depreciate faster than unchilled ice cream

Many modern EVs now offer enough range that driving beyond the battery limit would be considered dangerous due to exhaustion.

The problem is they cost far more than normal people would ever dream of spending on a car, and depreciate faster than unchilled ice cream.

Not to mention the fact that you can’t free up forecourt space by just removing diesel pumps, as pumps dispense multiple fuels.

No filling station would dream of replacing a rapidly dispensing diesel pump with a charger that takes 30 minutes to charge a car, because it’s simply not economically viable. You’d serve a tenth of the customers at a fraction of the profit.

You’d make more money selling the land to a housing developer than offering EV charging.

BlueWhale

I cannot afford an EV that would give me peace of mind

I chose cars for fuel economy, streamlining and carrying capacity. Over the last 20 years I had two hatchbacks and two estates of one particular brand, all diesels.

With their 50-litre tanks (11 gallons), I had no problem with range worries and could drive from Brighton to the Highlands of Scotland on one tank with fuel to spare. With the new diesels, some were cleaner than petrol cars and hybrids. I travelled further using less fuel and thus caused less pollution.

Now my travels cost me twice or two-and-a-half times more, consuming more fuel for the same journeys and causing more pollution. I cannot afford an electric car that would give me similar range peace of mind.

Husarz1683

Diesel will be available for many years

Ninety per cent of new vans sold are still diesel. For trucks this is 100 per cent (and will be for the foreseeable future, regardless of Miliband’s electric dreaming).

Fleets expect a 10-year service life, so I’d say diesel will be available at most services for many years to come.

Ian Robinson

Do they just get scrapped?

So what happens to all the diesel cars that remain roadworthy? Do they just get scrapped? Not very environmentally friendly. My diesel car is 10 years old and should last many more years. I intend to drive it until it’s no longer viable. I assume many people will do the same, and consequently petrol stations will cater for them.

bloodwort

Trusting the EV infrastructure

When my sons and I make our 500-mile-plus round trip to watch our football team, they leave their state-of-the-art EVs at home and rely on my 2008 diesel to get us there and back.

They know what they are about and do not trust the EV infrastructure. There needs to be huge improvement before they will.

ArnoldTabbs

Diesels bought today will still be on the road in 2040

Diesel vehicles last. Those bought new today will likely still be on the road in 2040. With the EU now watering down its own targets beyond 2035, plenty of British people will pop over the border from Northern Ireland to County Donegal to buy right-hand-drive diesels freely available in the Republic of Ireland.

KernowAlex

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines, which can be found here. For a full guide on how to comment, click here