UK electric car sales jumped by over 25 per cent in May

Latest car registration figures from SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) show the popularity of electric cars is rising fast but is still falling short of government targets.

Nearly 33,000 new EVs hit the roads in May, up 25.8 per cent on 2024 figures. That means electric cars account for 20.9 per cent of all new car sales so far in 2025, some way off the government’s ZEV Mandate target of 28 per cent. Car makers that fail to hit the 28 per cent figure face fines or will have to find ways to use credits that can include buying them from other car makers.

Plug-in hybrid cars are also growing in popularity with registrations up 50.8 per cent on last May with a total of 17,898 PHEVs sold. And although petrol models still account for the vast majority of new car sales, taking 49 per cent of all car sales so far in 2025, the figure for May shows a drop of 12.5 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, the car market returned to growth in May, up by 1.6 per cent and the best May for car sales since 2021. However, SMMT says that the fleet and business sector was responsible for the bulk of sales with sales to private buyers down for the second consecutive month.

Although EV sales are buoyant, SMMT says that much of that is down to discounting with SMMT CEO Mike Hawes calling for government incentives to boost demand in the upcoming spending review. “A return to growth for new car registrations in May is welcome but manufacturer discounting on new products continues to underpin the market, notably for electric vehicles. This cannot be sustained indefinitely as it undermines the ability of companies to invest in new product development – investments which are integral to the decarbonisation of all road transport.

“Next week’s spending review is the opportunity for government to double down on its commitments to net zero by driving demand through fiscal measures that boost the market and shore up our competitiveness.”

SMMT is calling on the government to halve VAT on new electric vehicle purchases saying it could lead to an additional 267,000 new EVs being used instead of fossil fuel vehicles over the next three years, potentially reducing CO2 emissions by six million tonnes annually. SMMT is also saying that EVs should be removed from the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) Expensive Car Supplement, while VAT for public and home charging should be equalised at 5 per cent to encourage more consumers to consider switching to electric vehicles.

Commenting on the latest registration figures, Fiona Howarth, founder of Octopus Electric Vehicles said “we’ve seen yet another strong month for EVs – proving that people want to drive electric. There has been a clear shift in the market, with car manufacturers new and old bringing out new, cheaper models every month, improving driver choice and helping to make the switch to cleaner, low-cost driving.”