Ferrari EV: All we know so far about the Jony Ive-designed electric car

It isn’t going to sell in numbers to trouble Tesla and BYD – nor is it going to bring electrified joy to the people in the way the new Renault 5 does – but that doesn’t stop the first electric Ferrari from being a big deal.

Due to be revealed in a matter of months, the Ferrari EV is also set to be one of the most interesting cars of 2025 because of who is, at least in part, designing it – none other than Sir Jony Ive, the British former head of design at Apple.

Long before a wheel is turned, all eyes will be on what Ive, along with Marc Newson and their design agency LoveFrom, brings to Ferrari’s design department. After that, we’ll discover whether an all-electric Ferrari can be as entertaining and intoxicating to drive as one powered by an engine.

It may be of little consequence to the wider motoring community, but it’ll be a watershed moment for supercar makers including Lamborghini and Aston Martin, who so far have been hesitant to pay much attention to the rise of electrification. Will a battery-powered Ferrari change that, or will the most famous car company of them all struggle to find buyers for supercars without engines? Here’s everything we know so far.

Ferrari EV release date

Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna confirmed in 2024 that the company’s first all-electric car will be revealed in 2025, and that it’ll go on sale the following year.

No official imagery of the car has been released yet, but photographs have circulated online of electric test mules driving in Ferrari’s home town of Maranello. These mules wear camouflage – including fake exhaust pipes stuck to the rear in comedic fashion – and modified bodywork borrowed from a Maserati Levante SUV.

Ferrari EV price

Ferrari has not said how much its first electric car will cost. However, it has never been a company scared of charging handsomely for its products, in some cases positioning itself well above any obvious rival. For example, Ferrari’s Purosangue SUV starts at about £310,000, significantly beyond the circa-£200,000 Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX707. All three are similarly sized, high-performance SUVs.

Given the Purosangue can cost well over £400,000 when optional extras are fitted, we wouldn’t be surprised if the electric Ferrari crossed the £500,000 barrier with relative ease.

Ferrari EV design

open image in gallery Sir Jony Ive (left) and Apple CEO Tim Cook, photographed before Ive left Apple to create design agency LoveFrom. ( Getty Images )

This is where things get interesting. Back in 2021, Ferrari’s parent company Exor announced a creative partnership with LoveFrom, a design studio founded by Sir Jony Ive, the former chief design officer at Apple, and industrial designer Marc Newson.

Known to be a petrolhead and fan of classic cars, Ive’s work for Apple spanned almost three decades and included several generations of iPod, iPhone, iPad, iMac and Apple Watch, as well as contributions to the company’s Apple Park headquarters.

Exor said in 2021: “The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari’s legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom’s unrivalled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world changing products.”

More detail arrived in 2024, when a New York Times profile on Sir Jony mentioned a new steering wheel and “an interior touch-screen for the first electric Ferrari,” among LoveFrom’s work. It was also reported how Exor boss John Elkann approached LoveFrom because of how Ive turned an analogue device into a digital one for the Apple Watch – a move to be echoed by Ferrari’s shift from internal combustion to electrification.

Ferrari EV specification

Although SUV-sized development vehicles have been spotted in public, this doesn’t necessarily mean the first electric Ferrari will be an SUV. Car manufacturers go to great lengths to hide future models, and often use the butchered remains of entirely unrelated vehicles to test new components, systems and powertrains.

Patent drawings filed by Ferrari in both 2020 and 2022 show a two-seat, low-slung car not at all like the relatively high-sided Purosangue.

However, it is worth remembering that companies file patents all the time and rough sketches found in these documents do not necessarily predict what future products will look like. Ferrari also holds patents relating to EV motors and batteries, as well as a sound generation system – likely a key component of any electric Ferrari, given how the exhaust note of its current cars forms so much of their character.

We don’t know specific details at this stage, but it almost goes without saying that the first electric Ferrari will offer huge performance. A very long range will likely be of less importance, to both Ferrari and its customers.

Ferrari EV latest news and rumours

The aforementioned development cars were spotted in Maranello in September 2024, and will likely appear repeatedly over the coming few months. Prior to that, in June 2024 Ferrari announced the inauguration of its new ‘E-Building’, a facility where petrol-powered, hybrid and fully-electric cars will be produced.