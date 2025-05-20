Fiat Grande Panda goes wild with new 4x4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fiat’s new Grande Panda – set to arrive in the UK in the next couple of months – is set to get a 4x4 version, just like the iconic original Panda in the 1980s.

Although officially just a concept, the new baby off-roader is likely to get the green light from Fiat bosses. It keeps the clever retro-futuristic looks of the standard Grande Panda, but with a raised ride height, some clever tech underneath and beefier bodywork as befits a serious 4x4 – which is exactly what the original was.

open image in gallery The Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept gets a raised ride height and chunky tyres ( Fiat )

Not much detail is known about the 4x4 tech, other than Fiat saying there is an innovative additional electric motor on the rear axle which will boost grip and performance in and around town, and over much rougher terrain. Fiat says the technology ‘preserves the adventurous spirit and everyday practicality that have always defined the Panda 4x4.’

The concept features a new Dark Red colour scheme that references a limited-edition version of the original Panda 4x4 with black stickers along the sides that highlight the name Panda that is stamped into the metalwork. The rugged-looking steel wheels are beige in colour with a large FIAT logo on the centre caps, there are front and rear skid plates and a roof rack with LED spot lights on the front and a spare wheel strapped to it.

There’s no word on battery tech in any future Grande Panda 4x4. The standard car uses a 44kWh battery as with other models from Vauxhall and Citroen that use that use the Stellantis Smart Car platform. However, it’s understood that a larger battery will be on offer in some Smart Car models, with up to 82kWh available, which would give a Grande Panda 4x4 considerably more power, but at considerably more cost.

With the Grande Panda costing £24,035 in La Prima trim, we’d expect a 4x4 version with an additional motor and raised ride height to come in at around £28,000. It could even be seen before the end of the year.

The original Panda 4x4 was launched in 1983, while a four-wheel drive version of the current smaller third generation Panda was on sale in the UK until 2023.