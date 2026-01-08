Geely’s £29,990 Starray EM-i gets 618-mile range and handling by Lotus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geely has announced pricing and some details for its second car to go on sale in the UK, the Starray EM-i Super Hybrid SUV. Prices start from £29,990 on-the-road, following its market entry with the similarly well-priced Geely EX5 all-electric SUV in 2025.

The Starray EM-i has been developed as a plug-in hybrid from the outset, rather than adapted from an existing petrol or diesel model. Geely says this approach has allowed the Starray to be designed and engineered around its electrified powertrain, with the aim of delivering strong efficiency alongside competitive performance. The company refers to the model as a “born Super Hybrid”, underlining that its architecture and systems were conceived specifically for PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) use.

UK buyers will be offered the Starray EM-i in three trim levels: Pro, Max and Ultra. Entry pricing for the Pro version is set at £29,990, rising to £32,690 for the Max and £34,990 for the range-topping Ultra that gets a bigger battery and over 80 miles of electric range. All three versions are covered by a base warranty of eight years or 125,000 miles.

Full performance data hasn’t been released yet, but the Geely website claims a total hybrid range of up to 618 miles, and an EV-only range of 84 miles. Although not yet confirmed, these likely apply to the top-spec, big battery Ultra model.

Australian specifications could give a clue to the figures for Pro and Max models, where the Starray EM-i claims an overall 585-mile range and 51-mile EV-only range from its combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 18.4 kWh battery.

open image in gallery The Geely Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid SUV promises a total range of over 600 miles ( Geely )

Whichever model you go for, the Starray EM-i is beaten by the Chery Tiggo 7’s 700-mile total range claim in the UK – and that model costs just £5 more than the base Starray car.

However, the Geely Starray EM-i does feature driving dynamics that have been tweaked by British brand Lotus, which is owned by Geely. That’s already the case with the Geely EX5, which feels well suited to UK roads.

Safety is a key part of the Starray EM-i’s positioning, with all models featuring a full range of passive and active safety systems. As a result, the new SUV has achieved the maximum five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash testing. Geely has not differentiated safety equipment by trim level, meaning the same core systems are fitted regardless of price point.

Running costs have also been a focus for the brand as it prepares the model for UK roads. Service intervals are set at 12 months or 10,000 miles, which Geely says should help keep maintenance predictable for owners. Combined with the extended warranty coverage, the company is aiming to appeal to buyers looking for long-term value as well as low day-to-day costs.

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

Get your charger and tariff now.

Save happily EV after. T&Cs apply Find out more ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of equipment, even the entry-level Pro specification is well-appointed. Standard features include heated front seats with electric adjustment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and keyless entry.

Moving up to the Max trim at £32,690 adds a number of technology-focused upgrades. Among these are a head-up display to project key driving information into the driver’s line of sight, and wireless phone charging.

At the top of the range, the Ultra model costs £34,990 and brings further enhancements, most notably the larger battery and increased charging capability.

Michael Yang, General Manager, Geely Auto UK, said: “When we launched our brand in the UK, we committed to offering technologically focused, safe and intelligent mobility that is genuinely tailored to the needs of British drivers. With the opening of reservations for the Starray EM-i, we are delivering on that promise once again.

“To ensure this vehicle truly excels on UK roads, we have worked closely with the experts at Lotus Engineering to refine its chassis and dynamics, resulting in a driving experience that is ideally suited to this market.

“We have been equally deliberate with our pricing and specification. By offering three highly specified, carefully chosen trim levels – Pro, Max, and Ultra – we are providing customers with a transparent and effortless purchasing experience. Whether it is the electric-only range of up to 84 miles or the premium technology fitted as standard across the range, the new Starray EM-i provides a stand-out, attainable proposition for those ready to embrace the benefits of a state-of-the-art super hybrid.”