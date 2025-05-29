Genesis GV70 Electrified review: Almost perfect, premium electric SUV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re already big fans of the Genesis GV70 Electrified. More interesting to drive than German rivals like the Mercedes EQE, it’s an effortlessly appealing all-electric SUV with a loyal base of satisfied owners. For 2025, Genesis has addressed a few concerns with the GV70, notably by fitting a bigger 84kWh battery (up from 77kWh), giving the styling a nip and tuck, and upping the kit count with some really interesting tech on board.

It's almost the perfect, premium electric SUV, but one thing still holds it back. Although the range is improved, 298 miles from the bigger battery just doesn’t seem enough these days. The range will be fine for most UK drivers, but the fact that the GV70 hovers below the 300 mile mark while rivals are going farther may well put some buyers off – which would be a shame.

For now there’s only a four-wheel drive GV70 in the UK. The lack of a rear-drive-only option is a real missed opportunity, and would offer nearly everything the GV70 Electrified does but in a cheaper, more efficient package that would go further. Quite why Genesis thinks GV70 buyers want to do 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds with the boost function is beyond me – they’d be much happier with a range that’s 20 miles greater and a 0-62mph time that’s a second or so slower.

If you can live with the range – and we’d urge you to try – the GV70 is an absolutely brilliant car. It beats rivals on comfort and offers impressive new widescreen tech on board, plus lots of other clever gadgets. Add in a few mild styling tweaks (such as a new grille, different lighting treatment and changes to the bumpers) and the GV70 is more appealing than ever, especially as it still delivers with peerless quality and family-friendly space.

How we tested

We’ve spent many hours behind the wheel of the previous Genesis GV70 Electrified, and many more testing the 2025 update. The space and practicality is the same – we checked – but the drive around Surrey towns and countryside, and playing with the tech, showed big improvements.

open image in gallery All Genesis GV70 trims get the new 84kWh battery ( Genesis )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Comfort, quality, tech, efficiency

Comfort, quality, tech, efficiency Cons: We’d rather it went a little bit slower but a little bit further

Genesis GV70 Electrified specs

Price range £65,915

£65,915 Battery size 84kWh

84kWh Maximum claimed range 298 miles

298 miles Miles per kWh 3.2

3.2 Maximum charging rate 240kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The battery boost from 77kWh to 84kWh has given a welcome increase to the car’s range, up from a claimed maximum of 283 miles to 298, but that number is hardly special in 2025. That 298 mile range is only for the entry-level Pure model too. Dynamic and Luxury models see it drop slightly to 287 miles.

That said, Genesis models do tend to be more efficient than many rivals, especially when it comes to real-world range. When we took a 148 mile journey on mixed, mostly fast roads in a GV70 Electric, we started with 259 miles of range and ended with 126 left on the readout – 15 miles better than expected. Our average energy usage of 3.7m/kWh on that journey outstripped the official figure too.

Fast charging at 240kW is speedy enough, too. Genesis says you can get a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 19 minutes, which is pretty impressive assuming you can find a fast enough charger.

The GV70 is no sports car, though a 0-62mph time of just 4.4 seconds when you’ve hit the boost button on the steering wheel feels mighty quick. The new car also features some clever dynamic torque vectoring tech that improves grip and stability in corners, while there’s also AI terrain mode that apparently scans the road surface and selects the right driving mode if it detects mud, snow or sand.

However, this is a car that excels when driven gently, with a super-smooth ride, decent visibility and a really quiet interior thanks to active noise cancellation tech that cleverly helps to keep things peaceful.

open image in gallery A boost button on the steering wheel gets you from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds ( Genesis )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The quality of the interior of the GV70 really stands out. Genesis calls it “son-nim” (the Korean approach to hospitality, luxury and convenience) and it does feel markedly different to German rivals – less technical and more comforting.

The latest updates seem to have upped the quality and class even more, especially the new dashboard design which features a spectacular 27in OLED screen, ambient lighting and revised steering wheel.

The seats are good, offering excellent visibility and first class materials. There’s plenty of space on offer and the same son-nim approach has been applied to the back of the interior as the front – there doesn’t seem to be a step back in quality for rear passengers.

The boot – although not huge – is a decent size at 503 litres, rising to 1,678 litres with the rear seats folded. There’s even 25 litres of extra storage space in the ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

The new GV70 Electrified range features three grade options starting with Pure and moving up through Dynamic to Luxury. There’s more standard equipment on offer, plus a range of option packs that include extras like vehicle-to-load capability to power external devices, full-grain Nappa leather trim, a panoramic sunroof and even the opportunity to get white brake calipers – a bit bizarre given the upcoming sporty Genesis Magma models that focus on orange instead.

GV70 buyers in 2025 can choose from a newly expanded range of 12 colours, including matte finishes, plus three interior trim options.

open image in gallery The GV70’s interior is inspired by son-nim, the Korean concept of high-luxury hospitality ( The Independent )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The tech overhaul is the biggest difference between the old and new GV70, and might be enough to persuade some previous owners to trade up.

The star of the show is the 27in OLED screen that sits in front of the driver and extends across the centre of the dash to cover driver information and infotainment duties. There’s still a physical (and delightful to touch) scroll wheel on the centre console, but the touchscreen is more responsive than ever. At last, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both wireless, and there’s wireless phone charging too.

If you’re worried about your mobile phone – or anything else – needing a clean, there’s a lidded cubby between the front seats that floods with ultraviolet light to cleanse whatever is in there. That’s part of an optional (and apparently germaphobe focused) serenity pack.

There’s now a digital centre mirror, updated smart access that allows you to use your phone or watch to access and start the car, and a new remote smart parking assistant to take care of parking duties with you in or out of the car.

open image in gallery The boot is a decent size at 503 litres, rising to 1,678 litres with the rear seats folded. ( Genesis )

You can choose from a variety of different mode settings that will play appropriate sounds, activate an aroma diffuser, change the lighting and even give you a massage in cars with massaging seats.

There’s also been a welcome upgrade to the audio system with a 15 speaker Bang & Olufsen setup featuring Dolby Atmos. It works with the car’s active noise cancellation and beefed up soundproofing to provide a better base to work its audio magic from.

The standard driver assistance features have also been upgraded, as have the LED headlights with their new welcoming dance.

Prices and running costs

As you’d expect, prices have gone up slightly and there’s now a wider range of GV70s to choose from.

All models get the new 84kWh battery with standard heat pump. The Pure model starts at £65,915 and comes nicely equipped. Next up is the Dynamic at £70,715, oddly named as it doesn’t add any extra dynamism other than bigger wheels and an increase in luxury kit. The lavishly specced Luxury model will set you back £74,915 and gets every last bit of tech, including the Dolby Atmos B&O Audio with active noise cancelling and a panoramic sunroof.

Despite a relatively average battery size and range, efficiency for such a large SUV is good and trustworthy range indicators help you to plan your journey. Genesis promises that its dealers will look after you better than any others – there are a few fancy stores in shopping centres – but the car maker is set to expand its network to selected dealers around the country.

open image in gallery The lavish Luxury model will set you back £74,915 ( Genesis )

Genesis GV70 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Find a 350kW charger and the Genesis GV70 Electric will charge at 240kW to get from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 19 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

It’s an expensive car, especially with options, but still worthy of consideration when compared with rivals.

Does Genesis replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty – if they misbehave they will be repaired or replaced.

The verdict: Genesis GV70

In my previous review of the Genesis GV70 Electric, I said I’d be very happy to live with one. That’s even more the case in 2025. It’s a hugely likeable car, majoring on comfort and quietness and delivering on Genesis’ claim of Korean-style hospitality.

The quality is superb, the tech is now bang up to date and Genesis’ service is impressive. But I’d rather Genesis knocked a second or so off the 0-62mph time and made it go a little further. 298 miles doesn’t seem quite enough these days.