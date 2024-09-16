SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

Taking on the big German premium brands is a tough task, but Genesis is showing it’s up for the battle. The GV70 Electric has all the attributes to compete at the highest level, with a few points of difference, too.

It’s not pretending to be anything sporty – although it’s quick enough in a straight line. Instead, it plays on comfort, with a cosseting ride and – thanks to clever noise-cancelling tech – a really quiet cabin. That cabin feels really posh too, with all the luxury features you want, decent space inside and all the tech you need.

There’s only one version, with four-wheel drive at the moment and it’s quite pricey – and Genesis has taken a leaf out of rivals’ books with some expensive options packs to up the luxury and tech count. On the subject of tech, there’s one annoying thing: despite having wireless charging for your smartphone, there’s no wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

How we tested

I spent a couple of weeks living with a GV70 Electric and it even took us on a family holiday to Lincolnshire, where its efficiency impressed as much as the car itself. I’ve been on all different types of UK roads in the Genesis, and it never failed to impress.

Genesis GV70: From £65,105

On our test drives, the Genesis GV70 actually got better range than the 283 miles the brand claims. ( Genesis )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Comfort, quality, efficiency

Comfort, quality, efficiency Cons: Wired smartphone connectivity, price creep with options

Wired smartphone connectivity, price creep with options Price range: £65,105

£65,105 Battery size: 77kWh

77kWh Maximum claimed range: 283 miles

283 miles Miles per kWh: 3.24

3.24 Maximum charging rate: 240kW

240kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.13

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There’s only one battery option at 77kWh with a claimed maximum range of 283 miles, which doesn’t seem that special these days. But when we did a long 148-mile journey on mixed, mostly fast roads, we started with 259 miles of range and ended with 126 miles left on the read-out – 15 miles better than expected! Our average energy usage of 3.7m/kWh on that journey outstripped the official figure too.

Genesis boasts about fast charging: "With a 350kW ultra-fast charger you can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes”. However, the maximum charging speed is actually 240kW – still reasonably impressive, though.

The GV70 is no sports car, even though a 0-62mph time of just 4.2 seconds with a fun boost button in the steering wheel feels mighty quick. Ultimately, this is a car that excels when driven gently – with a super-smooth ride, decent visibility and a really quiet interior.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The quality of the interior of the GV70 really stands out, with Genesis referring to Son-Nim, the Korean approach to hospitality, luxury and convenience. And it does feel different to German rivals – less technical and more comforting.

The seats are good, there’s excellent visibility (with cameras for back up too) and the materials used inside are first class. There are plenty of upgradable options that add to the price, but are tempting. It’s a shame you have to pay extra for things like the panoramic sunroof, but Genesis is clearly copying the approach of premium rivals there.

There’s good space on offer and the same Son-Nim approach has been applied to the back of the interior as the front – there doesn’t seem to be a step back in quality for rear passengers.

The boot – although not huge – is a decent size at 503 litres, rising to 1,678 litres with the rear seats folded. There’s even a small amount of storage space in the ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

Noise-cancelling tech makes the Genesis GV70’s interior really quiet ( Genesis )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

We’re not talking Tesla levels of tech in the Genesis, but the 14.5-inch screen operates by touch or using a centrally mounted controller, making it easier and safer to make selections on the move. It’s not the most intuitive system to use, but the display is clear and there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – although having to connect using a wire seems like old hat these days.

There’s V2L Vehicle-To-Load charging from a three-pin plug to external devices, which is handy but part of another option pack, but the standard kit level is okay and includes adaptive cruise control.

Noise-cancelling tech makes the interior really quiet, enabling you to enjoy the Lexicon audio system – another option – although it’s not the best premium sound we’ve heard in a premium car.

All the clever safety tech, complete with their own acronyms, are present and correct, as are the expected options to change the subtle light colours around the cabin.

Prices and running costs

There’s only one model of GV70 Electric you can buy, but starting at £65,105 it’s not cheap. In fact, add all the options, including matt paint and fancy wheels, and you could top £80,000, denting the value of the car.

However, as we found, despite a relatively average battery size and range, efficiency for such a large SUV is good, helping you to plan your journey and trust the range read-out. Genesis promises its dealers will look after you better than any other – there are a few fancy stores in shopping centres, but if you want, Genesis will come to you and you don’t have to leave home to buy and test one.

The GV70 offers only one battery option, at 77kWh with a claimed maximum range of 283 miles ( Genesis )

Genesis GV70 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Find a 350kW charger and the Genesis GV70 Electric will charge at 240kW to get from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

It’s an expensive car, especially with options, but still worthy of consideration when compared with rivals.

Does Genesis replace batteries for free?

The batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty – if they misbehave they will be repaired or replaced.

The verdict: Genesis GV70

I’d be very happy to live with a GV70 Electric. It’s so comfortable and quiet on the move, and its efficiency exceeded expectations. I like the fact that Genesis is doing something different to the premium norm – and it works well.