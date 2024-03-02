Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Genesis has taken the wraps off its latest concept car, the X Gran Equator Concept. The new model is named after a famous Arabian horse, but the equine-inspired concept is quite clearly taking aim at Land Rover rather than Ascot, showing where Genesis’ future intentions lie.

Genesis used the New York Auto Show to reveal its latest car, with the X Gran Equator coming a year after Genesis revealed its Neolun SUV concept at the same festival.

There are plenty of design features shared with last year’s concept, such as the super-smooth two-line headlamps and taillamp arrangements, as well as the bluff-looking front end. However, the X Gran Equator (it’s the Equator bit that apparently relates to a specific stallion) features an exaggerated bonnet that’s around a third of the length of the whole car, giving the concept a cab-rearward look.

There are plenty of traditional SUV styling cues with big 24in wheels and dark wheel-arch cladding, plus fancy integrated roof rails that could be set for production along with the split tailgate. And although the concept has five doors, the rear door handles are hidden, with the front ones sitting flush to the bodywork.

open image in gallery Genesis says there’s a contrast between analogue and digital inside ( Genesis )

Inside, Genesis says that the X Gran Equator “orchestrates contrast between analogue architecture and digital technologies.” However, there’s no sign of a digital screen, just four circular displays that are said to have been inspired by the dials of vintage cameras.

There are three further circular displays with digital read-outs for driver information, plus eight neatly laid out chunky toggle switches in the centre of the car and what looks like a revolving crystal gear selector like the one in the Genesis GV60.

There are further chunky off-road-inspired features including lidded storage trays in front of the passenger and grab handles surrounding the cupholders in the back centre armrest. The contrasting dark and light fabrics, and the cross stitching, all look to be of high quality too.

open image in gallery There are plenty of traditional SUV styling cues with big 24in wheels and dark wheel-arch cladding ( Genesis )

Although this is purely a styling exercise for Genesis with no details on what powers the X Gran Equator, we’d expect it to be fully electric given the brand’s promise to fully electrify its whole model range.

Genesis says that the concept is “an exploration of elegance and adventure designed for those seeking the serenity of nature and the thrill of the unknown” and that although the car isn’t confirmed for production “its design language and innovative features showcase the brand’s future design potential.”

However, with last year’s Neolun concept – including its rear-hinged back doors with no central pillar – said to be pretty much production-ready, we’d expect some of the detailing from this new concept to find its way onto Genesis’ new range-topping SUV, which we expect to see as Genesis’ next all-new model in 2027.