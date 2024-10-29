Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Hyundai has one of the best reputations when it comes to electric cars – it has a fair bit of experience after more years than most making them, and its models tend to be among the most efficient on the market.

The Hyundai Kona has long been an EV favourite, but the latest model answers all the criticisms that we – and owners – had of the old car. So now there’s more range, more tech, more quality, more style and more space. It’s a car we rate highly.

This week’s electric car deal of the week is for a Kona with the bigger of its two batteries. With 65kWh you’ll have a maximum claimed range of 319 miles and it’s now available through Leasing.com for just £228.35 per month on a two-year deal with a £3,040.20 up front payment. Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles per year, but up that to 8,000 (which is 1,000 miles a year more than the UK average) and you’ll only pay an extra £20 a month more.

The deal is for the entry-level Advance model, which is still nicely equipped with twin 12.3-inch screens for the driver display and infotainment, plus keyless entry and start, smart LED lights, cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels and Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology that allows you to power anything with a three-pin plug from the car. What’s more, the cars on this deal come with the Comfort Pack as standard adding heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, privacy glass and a wireless phone charger.

Hyundai Kona Electric Advance 65kWh Long Range: From £228.35 per month, Leasing.com

open image in gallery Hyundai Kona charging at Ionity fast charger ( Hyundai )

Finance type: Personal contract hire

Personal contract hire Road tax: Included

Included Contract length: 24 months

24 months Deposit: £2,740.20

£2,740.20 Additional fees: £300

The Kona also comes with a crucial heat pump as standard, which improves efficiency in cold weather.

You might have to act quickly because, as with all our deals of the week they can change at short notice as stock sells out – and these cars are in stock at the time of publication. All of our top deals are chosen totally independently – they’re cars that we like and are happy to recommend based on the value they offer and from retailers we trust.