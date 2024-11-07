SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The Jaguar we’ve known and loved for the past 79 years is about to undergo its biggest reinvention ever, with owners JLR positioning Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand set to go toe-to-toe with British luxury car companies Bentley, Rolls Royce and Aston Martin.

Jaguar’s reinvention starts with the reveal of the Jaguar Design Vision – a concept car that gives us the biggest clue yet as to what the three-strong Jaguar line-up will look like. The Jaguar Design Vision will be revealed on 3 December at a star-studded event in Miami to coincide with Design Miami, the annual fair held at Miami Beach to celebrate collectible design.

So far, only an obscure hidden view of the rear of the car has been officially shown, but that hasn’t stopped speculation as to what the three-car range might look like.

The Jaguar Design Vision is expected to closely preview the first all-electric Jaguar, expected to be a four-door GT model that will go on sale in 2026. It will be followed by two other models, expected to be a large SUV and Jaguar’s take on a new, large two-door coupé. All three new Jaguars will use the same design language introduced by the Design Vision concept.

We expect the new Jaguars to be minimalist in their design, following chief creative officer Gerry McGovern’s reductionist theme, as seen on the latest Range Rover models. The headlights will be ultra slim, as will the taillights. It’s also rumoured there will be no rear window, with cameras taking care of the view instead.

open image in gallery JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern is leading the new Jaguar design direction ( Jaguar )

Speaking to The Independent back in September, Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover told us that “what you will see in our car will be very clean, it’ll be very simple. It’s an important part of our design philosophy and we’ll see elements of that in the interior.

“Our car isn’t going to look like it’s been designed in the wind tunnel. It’s got very, very specific proportions, it looks like it’s been carved from a single piece of material. It’s about going back to that level of confidence and fearlessness to say: no, we are going to do this, and it might not be what everybody else is doing.

“It might not be to everybody’s taste, but we’ve got to really believe in that design and then execute it with absolute conviction. It still looks like a car, it’s still going to have four wheels, it’s still got a steering wheel, but it doesn’t look like any other car on the road, and that’s a high bar.”

There have even been strong internal debates about whether the new Jaguars should wear any badging at all, such is McGovern’s desire for the cars to sport a clean, minimalist design. The Jaguar logo has also been completely redesigned and will be revealed soon. The Jaguar wordmark is expected to feature a combination of capital and lowercase letters.

Jaguar has developed its own bespoke platform for its new models, rather than share tech with other JLR brands Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. The Jaguar Electronic Architecture (JEA) is expected to make use of batteries made in JLR’s Somerset gigafactory with a capacity in excess of 100kWh.

A range of more than 700km (434 miles) is expected with the power of the most powerful models potentially exceeding 1,000bhp. Super-fast charging would also be a given.

As revealed exclusively by The Independent in September, the new Jaguar range is going to start at just under £100,000, although the average price with options added is expected to be well above that figure.

Rawdon Glover told The Independent: “The range will come in a little bit below £100,000, but the weighted average will probably be above £100,000 in most markets.”

Glover also admitted that Jaguar dealers will be in for a “tough few years” as the previous Jaguar range is removed from sale well before the first of the new models hit showrooms in 2026. Another long wait for the second and third models could squeeze dealers even further.