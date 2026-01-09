Kia’s £26k EV2 offers luxury for less

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kia has revealed its smallest EV yet, the EV2, a new baby EV SUV that will become the brand’s most affordable entry point into its ever-expanding electric car lineup.

Making its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show, the EV2 is a European-built small car that’s about the size of a Ford Puma, Britain’s best-selling car. The EV2 has been designed to bring Kia’s electric technology and design right into the heart of Europe’s biggest and fastest-growing car market, what’s known as the B-segment SUV.

The EV2 unsurprisingly sits below the EV3 in Kia’s range and is aimed squarely at buyers looking for a compact electric SUV that can serve as a main household car rather than a second vehicle. Kia says the model combines bold design, advanced technology and everyday usability in its smallest electric package to date.

open image in gallery The new Kia EV2 follows the design themes of other Kia EVs, but in a smaller package ( Kia )

Following the EV6, EV9, EV3 and the recently-introduced EV4 and EV5 models, the EV2 expands Kia’s already extensive (and award-winning) electric portfolio. The company expects the B-SUV class to grow significantly in importance for electric vehicles as the decade progresses, and the EV2 has been engineered specifically with European driving habits and urban use in mind.

“The Kia EV2 represents a significant step in making electric mobility accessible to a broader audience”, said Soohang Chang, president and CEO of Kia Europe. “As our most compact EV, it blends bold design with cutting-edge advancements in charging, connectivity, and safety. Building the EV2 in Slovakia reinforces our commitment to Europe and ensures this model reflects the needs and expectations of drivers across the continent.”

At just over four metres long, the EV2 uses Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language, borrowing upright styling cues from larger Kia EVs to give it a confident SUV stance despite its compact footprint. Vertical daytime running lights, the latest of Kia’s ‘Star Map’ lighting signatures, a strong shoulder line and pronounced wheel arches all contribute to a more robust look than many cars in the class.

open image in gallery The Kia EV2 gets big car tech in a small car package ( Kia )

Wheel sizes range from 16 to 19 inches, with a choice of solid, metallic, pearl and matte exterior finishes. A GT-line version will also be offered later in 2026, featuring high-gloss black exterior detailing designed to give the EV2 a sportier, more lifestyle-focused appearance inspired by outdoor activities.

Inside, Kia says the EV2 has been designed around usability and a sense of openness. The cabin follows what Kia describes as a ‘picnic box’ concept, with fabric-rich materials, a wraparound dashboard and a layout intended to maximise perceived space. And despite being the brand’s smallest EV, the EV2 introduces technology normally associated with larger, more expensive models.

Higher-spec EV2s feature Kia’s latest triple-screen infotainment system, consisting of a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 5.3-inch climate control screen and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen. A new ‘Lite’ system is also available on cheaper models, offering the same basic layout and functionality at a lower price point. Both systems support over-the-air software updates.

open image in gallery The Kia EV2's rear seats slide forward to increase boot space. And you can choose between two or three seats in the back ( Kia )

Practicality has been a key focus. A sliding and reclining rear seat allows legroom in the back to extend from 885mm to a segment-leading 958mm. With the rear seats fully forward, boot space increases to up to 403 litres, supplemented by a 15-litre front storage compartment. Buyers will be able to choose between four- and five-seat layouts.

The EV2 is built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP electric platform and uses a long 2,565mm wheelbase to maximise interior room within its compact exterior dimensions. According to Kia, this allows the EV2 to offer interior space comparable to vehicles from larger segments.

“Every element of the EV2 has been engineered with European lifestyles in mind”, said Sjoerd Knipping, COO of Kia Europe. “Its compact size, generous interior space, and advanced technology make it easy to integrate into everyday life. By bringing upper-segment features into an entry electric model, the EV2 broadens the appeal of electric driving.”

open image in gallery Luxury kit and fun details are highlights of the Kia EV2 interior ( Kia )

Two battery options will be offered. The standard-range model uses a 42.2kWh battery with an anticipated range of up to 197 miles, while the long-range version features a 61.0kWh battery delivering up to 278 miles. Both versions use a 400-volt electrical architecture and support rapid DC charging; no charging speed figures have been released but Kia says a 10 to 80 per cent charge will take around 30 minutes.

The car also includes an integrated EV route planner, Plug & Charge functionality, and bidirectional charging via Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Grid, although V2G will not initially be available in the UK.

The EV2 also brings a host of the latest advanced driver assistance systems, including Highway Driving Assist 2, Front Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0, Smart Cruise Control 2 plus a range of parking assistance and camera systems. Remote Smart Parking Assist allows the car to be manoeuvred from outside using the smart key, a feature Kia says is unique in the segment.

Sustainability has also been a focus, with bio-based and recycled materials used throughout the interior and exterior.

The EV2 will be built at Kia’s Žilina plant in Slovakia, alongside the EV4 and Kia Sportage, with production beginning in early 2026. The standard-range EV2 Air model will be first to arrive in the UK in the spring, with prices expected to start at around £26,000 – Kia bosses previously promised a starting price under €30,000. Long-range and GT-line versions will follow later in the year, with full UK specifications and pricing confirmed closer to launch