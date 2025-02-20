Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kia has revealed the first pictures of its new EV4 model ahead of the brand’s EV Day, when more details of more all-electric models are set to be released.

The Kia EV4 is unusual among electric cars in that it’s available with two body styles: a hatchback and a saloon.

Kia’s design boss, Karim Habib explained the thinking behind the two different flavours of EV4, saying, “by offering both saloon and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs.

“Offering a fresh take on the saloon, the EV4 saloon features a sleek, low nose and long-tail silhouette. The EV4 hatchback is a nimble, versatile all-rounder. Distinctive and clean, it is built to excel in any situation.”

The Kia EV4 follows the design theme that Kia calls ‘Opposites United’, first seen on the award-winning Kia EV9 SUV. That car’s bold combination of sharp lines and beefier body mouldings was carried over to the new EV3 hatchback, while some of that style was also introduced into the facelifted EV6 large hatch. The latest incarnation of Kia’s ‘Tiger Face’ also features on these models.

open image in gallery The Kia EV4 follows the design theme first seen on the award-winning Kia EV9 SUV ( Kia )

Now the Kia EV4 follows in a car that is less SUV-like than the EV3, but will also slot into the Kia EV range beneath the bigger EV6 hatchback.

There are no details yet on the tech for the EV4, other than it’s expected to sit on the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform like the other EV models, which should mean a choice of battery sizes of 58kWh and 81kWh, with potential for an even greater range than the EV3’s maximum of 375 due to the EV4’s more slippery shape.

Kia’s EV Day is also expected to reveal more about two other new members of its EV family, a small EV2 and another crossover/SUV model, the EV5. More details on Kia’s new PV5 van, also recently revealed, will be released then, too.

The Kia EV4 is likely to beat the other new models to market, going on sale later in 2025.