SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is one of the most special – and expensive – electric cars you can buy right now. The world’s first four-seat luxury convertible EV is currently without rival, which illustrates just how pioneering Maserati has been here.

With no fewer than three electric motors, it produces a heady 761PS for genuinely electrifying performance. It combines this with a decent range of almost 280 miles, and lucky owners taking a grand tour in their Maserati GranCabrio Folgore will soon be back on the road when stopping for a recharge, thanks to ultra-rapid charging capability.

It’s a beautiful car to look at, with all the famous Italian automotive artistry in evidence. The interior is decadent and delightful too. The amount of on-board tech also impressed us, not to mention the sheer amount of bespoke customisation available. So long as your wallet is big enough.

How we tested

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore was a star debutant at 2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It subsequently made its dynamic debut during Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace, two very elite early tests for the new open-top Italian EV.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: From £185,610, Maserati.com

open image in gallery The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is the world’s first four-seat luxury electric convertible ( Maserati )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Beautiful styling and interior, huge performance combined with decent range, advanced tech

Beautiful styling and interior, huge performance combined with decent range, advanced tech Cons: Price, boot space

Price, boot space Price range: £185,610

£185,610 Battery size: 83kWh

83kWh Maximum claimed range: 278 miles

278 miles Miles per kWh: 2.7

2.7 Maximum charging rate: 270kW

270kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.49

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore has a large 83kWh battery. This is mounted in a T-shape carrier beneath the car, which gives it the low centre of gravity that really helps enhance stability and handling. It gives a range of up to 278 miles, and a cutting-edge 800-volt electrical architecture means it can use ultra-rapid DC chargers at a rate of up to 270kW. This can add 62 miles of charge in just five minutes.

With three potent electric motors, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is extremely rapid. 0-62mph takes just 2.8 seconds. There are several drive modes, so you can tailor the response of the car, and alter its adaptive air suspension from gliding and comfortable to stiff and incisive. All-wheel drive traction means this incredible power is deployed effectively too.

Impressively, with two electric motors driving the rear wheels, Maserati can use torque vectoring to further improve the GranCabrio Folgore’s incisiveness. On a racetrack, it’s very effective indeed. We look forward to driving it further on UK roads.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore has an absolutely gorgeous interior. As you’d expect of a Maserati, you can go big on the leather, ensuring every single surface is rich to the touch, adding a decadent smell to the cabin as well. There are also modern sustainable materials, which look and feel just as classy, while being better for the planet, too.

The graceful design is as classy as the exterior. Like most modern cars, Maserati goes big on the touchscreens, but it’s still been careful to make sure it’s all easy to use. As for the roof, it’s a fabric design (available in five colours), which lowers in just 14 seconds – even at speeds of up to 30 mph. Oh, and the front seats have built-in neck warmers, to keep people cosy in the winter.

Get your EV tariff and charger in one place Find out more

Get your EV tariff and charger in one place Find out more

Rear seat space is surprising. This five-metre-long car has genuinely adult-friendly legroom for those in the rear, creating a very compelling four-person grand touring experience. There’s far more space in there than something like a Bentley Continental GTC. Boot space is less impressive. It’s so small that Maserati quotes two figures: 151 litres if you load things horizontally, and just 114 litres if you load things vertically. It’s tiny, in other words.

open image in gallery The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore boasts stunning looks and a sumptuous interior ( Maserati )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore may have elegant and beautiful styling, but it doesn’t shortchange you on the amount of modern car tech, either. The dashboard comprises a 12.2in digital instrument display, plus a 12.3in touchscreen in the centre, with an additional 8.8in ‘Comfort’ display positioned below it. This offers quick access to multiple functions, and helps make the user interface user-friendly.

Even the famous Maserati clock has gone digital. It has several different ‘skins’, a bit like a smartwatch, and also has contextual pop-ups for things like charging status.

The infotainment system includes the Maserati Intelligent Assistant, which runs on Android Auto technology. This is very comprehensive and feature-packed, and includes a natural language voice assistant. It runs alongside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There’s also the Maserati Connect range of connected car features, utilising the car’s internet connection to link up with a supplementary smartphone app.

There’s good news for audiophiles. The standard system is a premium Sonus Faber 13-speaker system with 815 watts; a ‘High Premium’ 16-speaker set-up with 3D sound and a 1,060-watt output is also available as an option. Sonus Faber is an Italian audio expert and the sound has been tailored for the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore.

Prices and running costs

There’s no denying the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is extremely expensive. The list price of £185,610 is only the starting point, as Maserati has an entire range of expensive options to make your car even more bespoke. We expect many owners will easily be spending over £200,000.

Compared to big-engine cabriolet rivals, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore may still surprise in terms of running costs. It can cover 2.7 miles for every kWh of charge – this means that driving 100 miles can cost as little as £2.49, for those charging with the E.ON Drive Next home tariff. Many of the clever Maserati Connect infotainment features are free for 10 years, too.

open image in gallery Maserati's luxurious GranCabrio Folgore electric convertible has a range of 278 mile ( Maserati )

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore rivals

MG Cyberster

Bentley Continental GTC (plug-in hybrid)

Ferrari Roma Spider (petrol-powered)

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore can use ultra-fast 270kW DC rapid chargers, taking it from 20-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is, at over £185k before options, very expensive. But for an elite few, the world’s first luxury electric cabriolet will certainly be worth it.

Does Maserati replace batteries for free?

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore has a three-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, but the firm has not yet confirmed any specific additional cover for the battery.

The verdict: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is a very special car indeed, and one of the ultimate EVs on sale right now. The price may be eye-watering but those lucky few buyers will be getting a beautiful machine with whisper-quiet EV elegance and genuinely incredible performance – plus the added benefit of roof-down cruising for four people.