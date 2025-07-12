MG takes on Tesla with new models
New all-electric saloon and SUV set to go toe-to-toe with Model 3 and Model Y, and will go on sale in September
MG is moving upmarket and taking on the toughest of rivals with its new IM5 and IM6 models, which were revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The new MG IM5 saloon and MG IM6 SUV are directly targeting the top-selling Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y models, with price, range, performance and specifications that are eerily close to the two Teslas.
The MGs’ looks are smart but generic and slightly swoopier than their Tesla rivals. Inside build quality is impressive, there’s a huge array of tech on board, and plenty of space. Although the cars are called MGs, there’s no sign of the traditional MG octagon anywhere on the car, just a badge that represents IM (standing for Intelligence in Motion) on the bonnet, boot and steering wheel, and MG lettering on the tailgate.
The MG IM5 starts at £39,450 for the Standard 75kWh version slotting it below the government’s luxury car tax starting point of £40,000, even when metallic paint is added. There’s no word yet on official range for that car, but in Australia where the IM5 is already on sale in right-hand drive form, it’ll go 304 miles.
The 100kWh Long Range IM5 will go up to 441 miles on a single charge according to MG, slightly further than a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. It costs £44,995 – a fiver more than the Tesla.
Finally, there’s a Performance Model with four-wheel drive that’ll cost £48,495. Again, there are no official UK range figures for that car, but in Australia the car will offer a maximum of 357 miles’ range. MG in the UK has confirmed a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds, a little behind the Tesla .
The Tesla Model Y-rivalling MG IM6 SUV starts with the Long Range 100kWh model at £47,995 – £995 less than the equivalent Tesla Model Y. In Australia that model will go for a maximum of 345 miles, some way behind the equivalent Tesla’s range in the UK.
There will also be Performance and Launch Edition variants of the MG IM6 SUV costing £50,995 and £52,995. The Performance IM6 will get from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, 1.1 seconds ahead of a more expensive Long Range All-Wheel Drive Tesla Model Y. The Tesla will go further, though.
All 100kWh versions sit on a new 800V platform that enables charging at up to 396kW if you can find a charger fast enough. If you can, it means a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 17 minutes. The Standard Range IM5 model with its 75kWh battery gets 400V tech with a maximum charging speed of 153kW.
Except for the Launch Edition IM6, all cars get the same generous level as kit whichever version you go for – only batteries and motors differentiate the models.
The cabin features two sizeable screens. The ultra-HD screen that sits across the top of the dash measures 26 inches in diameter, while there’s a further 10.5-inch touchscreen that sits below in the centre console. There’s a complete absence of buttons, though, with the screens and voice control being used for all controls.
Every car also gets a full-length panoramic sunroof plus an audio system that features 20 speakers including four ‘Sky Speakers’ in the ceiling. Double-glazed laminated windows should keep the IM5 and IM6 quiet to be able to enjoy the audio system, too.
Some of the advanced tech on board includes Rainy Night Mode, which displays a clearer view of the outside on the large infotainment screen using AI to improve clarity and highlight pedestrians and objects around the car.
There’s also four-wheel steering that reduces the turning circle of the IM5 and IM6, while one-touch parking modes provide easy autonomous parking features. There’s the usual array of driver assistance and safety features on board, too.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments