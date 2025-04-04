Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets new look as part of mid-life revamp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 all-electric saloon has always been reminiscent of the streamliner cars of the 1920s and ‘30s. Now the former World Car of the Year has had a mid-life facelift, making the car even sleeker, although what’s underneath has remained unchanged.

This is purely a cosmetic nip and tuck. The front end has been completely redesigned with a sharper look. The main headlights have moved into a new darker section of the bumper where they’re almost invisible. Slim, redesigned LED daytime running lamps sit either side of the bonnet.

The lower bumper now has a more pronounced chin spoiler. The sportier N Line model gets a different treatment with a winged shape that gives the car a lower, more purposeful look.

At the back, the prominent rear spoiler has been removed and replaced by a ducktail spoiler that’s better integrated into the boot lid and sits just above the Ioniq 6’s Parametric Pixel rear lights.

New, darker elements of the car’s bodywork start in the lower front bumper, extend along the sides and flick up and around the back of the car where, again, there are different treatments for standard and N Line models.

open image in gallery ( Hyundai )

Not much has changed inside, other than a new steering wheel and improved materials used on the doors to give the cabin a more upmarket feel. The centre console layout has also been slightly tweaked to improve functionality, while the climate control display has been enlarged for better visibility.

The twin 12.3in screens that flow together in one unit have been retained, as has the option of digital door mirrors with cameras feeding screens that sit at each end of the dashboard.

No changes to the battery are expected, so the 77.4kWh unit will remain, although the aerodynamic tweaks may see a slight increase in range from the current car’s 338 mile claimed maximum.

The new Ioniq 6 was unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show where the brand also teased the upcoming high-performance Ioniq 6 N, set to be fully unveiled in July.

There’s no word yet on prices or an on-sale date for the revised Ioniq 6, although we’d expect them to arrive in the UK in the second part of the year.