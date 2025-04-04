Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets new look as part of mid-life revamp
‘Streamliner’ electric saloon facelift changes the look, but not the car’s range or battery
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 all-electric saloon has always been reminiscent of the streamliner cars of the 1920s and ‘30s. Now the former World Car of the Year has had a mid-life facelift, making the car even sleeker, although what’s underneath has remained unchanged.
This is purely a cosmetic nip and tuck. The front end has been completely redesigned with a sharper look. The main headlights have moved into a new darker section of the bumper where they’re almost invisible. Slim, redesigned LED daytime running lamps sit either side of the bonnet.
The lower bumper now has a more pronounced chin spoiler. The sportier N Line model gets a different treatment with a winged shape that gives the car a lower, more purposeful look.
At the back, the prominent rear spoiler has been removed and replaced by a ducktail spoiler that’s better integrated into the boot lid and sits just above the Ioniq 6’s Parametric Pixel rear lights.
New, darker elements of the car’s bodywork start in the lower front bumper, extend along the sides and flick up and around the back of the car where, again, there are different treatments for standard and N Line models.
Not much has changed inside, other than a new steering wheel and improved materials used on the doors to give the cabin a more upmarket feel. The centre console layout has also been slightly tweaked to improve functionality, while the climate control display has been enlarged for better visibility.
The twin 12.3in screens that flow together in one unit have been retained, as has the option of digital door mirrors with cameras feeding screens that sit at each end of the dashboard.
No changes to the battery are expected, so the 77.4kWh unit will remain, although the aerodynamic tweaks may see a slight increase in range from the current car’s 338 mile claimed maximum.
The new Ioniq 6 was unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show where the brand also teased the upcoming high-performance Ioniq 6 N, set to be fully unveiled in July.
There’s no word yet on prices or an on-sale date for the revised Ioniq 6, although we’d expect them to arrive in the UK in the second part of the year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments