New Mitsubishi Outlander leads the charge for brand’s UK return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Among the plethora of Chinese ‘new energy vehicles’ arriving in UK showrooms next year, Mitsubishi has confirmed its return with its own plug-in hybrid model – a new version of the famous Outlander PHEV.

The Japanese brand announced its arrival a few weeks ago, and has now confirmed the first two models to land with retailers from summer 2026.

A new Mitsubishi Outlander will be first to arrive with plug-in hybrid power, claiming a range of over 500 miles from its combination of a 2.4-litre petrol engine and 20kWh battery. The same vehicle is already on sale in Australia where it claims a 52-mile range on all-electric power and the ability to charge to 80 per cent in as little as 38 minutes.

open image in gallery The latest Mitsubishi Outlander will go over 50 miles on electric power alone ( Mitsubishi )

In true Mitsubishi style, the new Outlander will be available with four-wheel drive, and have a combined power output from the engine and battery of around 300bhp. And, for the first time, the Outlander PHEV will be available with seven seats, providing Mitsubishi with a rival to the big-value Cherry Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 seven-seat PHEV models.

The original Outlander PHEV, launched in 2014, blazed a trail for plug-in hybrid SUVs to take advantage of low tax rates, and sold more than 50,000 in the UK alone. The new model is bigger and with a far greater range, while also promising to up the practicality and quality inside – as it will have to against some tough opposition.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but with Chinese plug-in hybrids starting at around £30,000, Hyundai’s Tucson PHEV costing from £39,410 and Volkswagen’s Tiguan and Tayron starting between £40,000 and £46,000, expect the Outlander with its four-wheel drive to cost somewhere in the region of £40,000.

In addition to the Outlander, Mitsubishi will be turning back the clock, with the latest version of its famous L200 pick-up that was so popular in the 80s and 90s. The latest Series 7 model comes with a 2.4-litre diesel engine.

Speaking about the return of Mitsubishi to the UK, Sharon Townsend, brand boss in the UK, said: “We are excited to announce the two new Mitsubishi models that will go on sale in the UK in summer 2026. While the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and the Mitsubishi L200 are familiar, much-loved, and respected names in the UK, we will be introducing the very latest models, which feature significant design, technology, and performance upgrades over their predecessors.”