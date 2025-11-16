New Omoda 7 confirmed for UK – but can it live up to the smash-hit Jaecoo 7?

Omoda has confirmed that its new mid-size SUV, the Omoda 7, will arrive in the UK from January 2026 – but it faces a tricky task living up to the success of its own sibling. The brand’s sister marque, Jaecoo, has stormed into the UK sales charts this year, with the Jaecoo 7 becoming Britain’s sixth best-selling car in October. And with the Omoda 7 sharing much of its underlying technology with the Jaecoo 7, the pressure is firmly on the newcomer to replicate its glamorous relative’s momentum.

Prices will start from £29,915 for the petrol version and £32,000 for the plug-in hybrid, immediately giving it an advantage over the Jaecoo 7 which costs £30,115 for the petrol and £35,165 for the plug-in models.

The Omoda 7 doesn't quite have the sparkle of the Jaecoo 7, but it's cheaper

The Omoda 7 slots between the compact Omoda 5 and the flagship Omoda 9, giving the brand a true mid-size option as part of its growing UK line-up. Omoda UK itself, launched in August 2024, now accounts for 1.45% of the market, according to SMMT data.

Two trims – Knight and Noble – along with those two powertrains are offered. The Knight aims to deliver a strong value proposition, with heated eco-leather steering wheel, dual-zone air-conditioning, 19-inch alloys and a six-speaker Sony audio system all standard.

Move up to the Noble, and you get luxuries such as a 12-speaker Sony system, heated and ventilated “gaming-inspired” front seats, power tailgate and a panoramic sunroof stretching 1.45 metres. The Noble also introduces fragrances and four-zone voice control – the first time either has appeared on a UK-delivered Omoda model.

As with its Jaecoo sibling, the headline option is the Super Hybrid System (SHS) – Omoda’s plug-in system that pairs an 18.3kWh battery with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The figures are striking, claiming over 700 miles of range, 56 miles of EV-only driving, 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds and CO₂ emissions as low as 23g/km. Fast-charging capability of up to 40kW means a 30%–80% top-up in 20 minutes, and Vehicle-to-Load capability is also included to power external devices.

open image in gallery As with all Omodas, there's a lavish spec including Sony audio ( Omoda )

The entry-level petrol gets a 1.6-litre TGDI engin, producing 147PS and 275Nm for a 10.4-second 0–62mph time.

Although overshadowed by the good-looking Jaecoo models, Omoda says design has always been a cornerstone of its brand, and the Omoda 7 doubles down on the company’s “Art in Motion” and “O-Universe” philosophies.

Up front, there’s a borderless diamond grille framed by slim LED matrix headlights. At the rear, Omoda’s lightning-bolt-style taillights echo the treatment seen on the new baby Omoda 4.

The cabin is dominated by a central 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 chipset. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air updates all come as standard.

The Omoda 7 also claims plenty of everyday practicality, including three ISOFIX points and a 639-litre boot. Safety kit is generous, too: 21 driver assistance features and a 540-degree camera with transparent chassis view are included across the range. Chassis tuning comes courtesy of the brand’s German R&D team.

As with all Omoda and Jaecoo models, a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty comes as standard, along with an eight-year battery warranty for hybrid versions and RAC Home Start for the lifetime of the warranty.