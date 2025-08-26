Peugeot reveals new E-308 with longer EV range and extra tech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peugeot has just revealed the new 308 and 308 SW estate range, introducing an updated design, improved tech and an extended eight-year warranty, plus vehicle-to-load functionality and an extra 23 miles of range for the all-electric E-308.

The most striking visual change to the hatchback is right up front. The new 308 is the first Peugeot to feature an illuminated version of the brand’s shield logo, which sits on a redesigned grille, with body-coloured elements flanked by a new, slimmer three-claw light signature. The GT and GT Premium trims feature the illuminated front end as standard.

The headline update to the all-electric E-308 comes in the form of 23 miles of extra range, addressing one of our biggest concerns with the existing model. The EV keeps its 156hp electric motor and 58.4kWh battery, but improvements to powertrain efficiency and battery technology bump up the E-308’s official range to 281 miles. A heat pump is now standard on the top-of-the-line GT Premium trim to improve efficiency in colder weather.

open image in gallery The digital instrument cluster of the new 308 gets some fancy 3D graphics ( Peugeot )

Alongside the redesigned all-electric model, Peugeot is updating the plug-in hybrid version of the 308 with an additional 12 miles of all-electric range – the new Plug-in Hybrid 145 will be able to run in electric-only mode 50 per cent of the time in cities. The diesel 308 also returns in the form of the more efficient 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130.

As well as the extra range, the E-308 also gets a few convenient techy boosts. The EV now supports Plug & Charge functionality, meaning your car can be automatically recognised at compatible public charging stations, removing the need for an app or payment card. Vehicle-to-load capability has also been added, letting you power external devices like tools, coolers and electric bikes by plugging into the car’s battery when parked up.

open image in gallery The new E-308 gets 23 miles of extra range ( Peugeot )

Inside, the new 308 retains some familiar features, like the signature compact steering wheel and 10in central i-Cockpit touchscreen. The digital instrument cluster gets new 3D graphics, while premium aluminium and alcantara materials return on higher trims. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are also standard across all E-308 trim levels.

Pricing is yet to be announced, so we’ll have to see if the new Peugeot E-308 can remain affordable in the increasingly competitive mid-sized EV hatchback category – and whether that shiny new front badge is worth it. The new 308 range launches autumn 2025.