New Vauxhall GSE sports car incoming – and it’s electric
Teaser pictures preview Munich Motor Show concept that’s set to become reality as new hot GSE model
British brand Vauxhall has already got its new all-electric sports car sub-brand up and running with the announcement of the new Vauxhall Mokka GSE, but things are about to get even hotter with a show car set to debut at next month’s Munich Motor Show.
These sketchy first images preview the new GSE concept that has been inspired by motorsport models of the past, such as the Opel Manta 400 rally car.
We can see a slim steering wheel with the new GSE badge on it, a red illuminated Vauxhall badge sitting at the back of the car between slim vertical and horizontal LED lights that are referred to as the ‘Vauxhall Compass’, a racing driver’s seat sitting within a roll cage and lightweight, sporty wheels.
Vauxhall has hinted that the concept has an eye on racing saying, “the concept will be very much at home on the racing track and offer a thrilling yet comfortable and safe driving experience”.
The concept was created by Vauxhall’s design team at the Opel headquarters in Germany, led by Brit Mark Adams, Vauxhall and Opel’s Vice-President of Design. Adams has been heading up Vauxhall design for over two decades, and his team was also responsible for Vauxhall/Opel’s last show car, the Vauxhall Experimental, which appeared at the Munich Motor Show in 2023.
While that car was purely a concept previewing the latest design themes across Vauxhall’s model range, this latest concept is taking that on further and could preview a production GSE model that we see sometime in 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments