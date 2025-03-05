Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volvo’s new ES90 saloon has broken cover with news of an advanced 800V electrical system that makes it the fastest-charging Volvo model yet.

Although the new five-door saloon shares the same SPA2 platform as the EX90 SUV, it gets a more advanced electrical system that means faster charging, adding 186 miles in just 10 minutes at a 350kW fast charger for the largest 106kWh battery. A 10 to 80 per cent charge will take 20 minutes at the same charging rate.

Volvo claims a maximum range of 435 miles for the 106kWh ES90, helped by its slippery shape. Volvo says its drag coefficient of 0.25 makes it the most aerodynamic Volvo ever, yet it still has the brand’s trademark boxy shape.

As well as the 106kWh battery, there’ll be a 92kWh version that will provide up to 404 miles of range and is expected to cost from around £70,000. Single motor, twin motor four-wheel drive and twin motor performance versions will be offered with the latter claiming a 0-62mph time of four seconds.

Two trim levels – Plus and Ultra – will be offered in the UK with the most expensive twin motor performance ES90 likely to cost around £88,000.

open image in gallery ( Volvo )

As well as the advanced 800V electrical architecture, the ES90 is based on Volvo’s Superset tech stack, just like the EX90. However, the saloon gains an advantage with the use of dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin tech, making it the most powerful Volvo in terms of core computing capacity. The benefits include improved safety, with the ES90 getting one lidar, five radars, seven cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors as part of the brand’s Safe Space technology. Software-over-the-air updates will continually update the car’s electrical systems, potentially making it more efficient, too. Newer models of the EX90 will also come with the latest Nvidia tech on board.

The look of the ES90 is very Volvo with its familiar grille and front lights, broad shoulder line, but with a sleeker sloping roofline that leads down to a hatchback opening at the rear.

A 3.1m long wheelbase promises excellent space in what Volvo says is its quietest-ever cabin, while there are reclining seats available in the back and a full-length electrochromic panoramic roof that can switch between clear and shade at the touch of a button.

There’s also a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system delivering 1,610 watts of power and supporting Dolby Atmos with a special Abbey Road Studios mode.

open image in gallery ( Volvo )

Also inside the typically Scandinavian cabin, with its cool combination of woods and metals, is a 9in driver display and 14.5in infotainment screen with Google services built-in, although Apple CarPlay is also standard. Your Apple or Android phone can also be used as a digital key for added convenience.

Sustainability is also top of mind for the Swedes. The ES90 made with 29 per cent recycled aluminium, 18 per cent recycled steel, as well as 16 per cent recycled polymers and bio-based materials.

The ES90 is also equipped with the hardware that will give it bi-directional charging, allowing owners to power their homes from the car’s battery or return power to the grid.

Although Volvo says that the ES90 will go on sale this month, first deliveries are at least a year away with cars expected in the UK in March or April 2026.