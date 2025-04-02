Omoda’s flagship plug-in hybrid goes 93 miles on electric power

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese brand Omoda is launching its second new model in the UK: a flagship large SUV set to rival the Range Rover Velar.

The new Omoda 9 is about the same length as a Velar but comes with plug-in hybrid technology that promises an electric-only range of an impressive 93 miles. At just £44,990 the Omoda is over £20,000 cheaper than the Range Rover PHEV, with the Velar only offering a 39 mile electric range.

Omoda is owned by Chinese giant Chery, which also brings Jaecoo models into the UK as well as the Omoda 5, which is available as a petrol or all-electric model. Chery has a joint venture with JLR to produce Land Rovers in China – and has clearly been learning lots about SUV making.

The Omoda 9 is a smart-looking SUV with chunky styling and a distinctive 134-light LED lighting signature. A full-width front light bar extends across the headlights and vertically down the sides at the front of the car, while a similar light bar at the back flows into LED rear lights.

open image in gallery Omoda promises Range Rover-style quality at a fraction of the price ( Omoda )

Signature Omoda styling cues include a diamond-patterned front grille with the Omoda name in bold lettering just underneath the light bar, while the window line gets a kick up towards the rear.

The Omoda 9 uses a similar plug-in hybrid system to the Jaecoo 7, but with a larger 34.5kWh battery and dual electric motors working alongside a 1.5l petrol engine. The combined power output is 443bhp with four-wheel drive helping to achieve an impressive 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds.

Once the battery power has been exhausted, the car runs as a self-charging hybrid switching between petrol and battery power for a claimed total range of over 700 miles. With either power source working, Omoda promises an ultra-quiet cabin, which it says has been benchmarked against the sound (or quiet) of a library.

Value is high on the agenda with a lengthy ‘everything as standard’ kit list. That includes a 1,300mm long panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled seats for four, a 14-speaker Sony audio system with speakers in the headrests and no fewer than 20 driver assistance systems.

open image in gallery The new Omoda 9 is the same size as a Range Rover Velar ( Omoda )

Premium materials are used inside the cabin, with a 24.6in curved display sitting on top of the dash, split between the driver display and infotainment screen. And while Range Rover has been busy removing buttons and dials, Omoda has included very Range Rover-like physical dials that control the heating and ventilation systems and sit at the top of a centre console that also features a deep, lidded storage bin and cooled, wireless smartphone charging.

Omoda currently has a 73-strong UK dealer network who will be delivering Omoda 9s from June this year. The £44,990 list price also includes seven-year warranty cover, with an extra year’s cover on the battery.