Peugeot goes back to the 80s with new E-208 GTi

Back in 1984 when the world was wowed by the first Apple computer and Band Aid broke records with the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas, Peugeot revealed the first of its legendary GTi models. The 205 GTi grabbed the attention of car fans with its punchy performance, agile handling, cool looks – and affordable price. It was France’s answer to the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Since then, there have been numerous other GTi models attached to Peugeot’s two zero models, but none have captured the spirit of the original.

Now the GTi is back again, but this time with the benefit of electric power.

open image in gallery The new Peugeot E-208 GTi features bespoke bodywork and plenty of red detailing ( Peugeot )

The E-208 GTi uses a 54kWh battery and 276bhp electric motor, with an impressive torque figure of 345NM. That translates to a 0-62mph time of just 5.7 seconds, over two seconds quicker than the hottest original 205 GTi could cover that sprint – the 205 GTi 1.9 felt quick in the eighties with a 0-62mph time of 7.8 seconds.

These days, other figures are also important with EVs and the E-208 GTi claims a maximum range of 217 miles and will charge from 20 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes on a 100kW fast charger.

More crucial to GTi fans will be how the car looks and how the car feels, with the familiar theme of subtle, yet effective, sporting styling updates to the standard E-208, just as the original GTi did with the 205.

open image in gallery The Peugeot E-208 GTi's wheels feature a bold red GTi logo in the centre ( Peugeot )

The new GTi is lower than the standard car and wider, too, with beefed up wheelarches to accommodate a wider track and special wheels. There’s a bespoke front spoiler and a sporty rear diffuser to boost the car’s aerodynamics.

The 208’s three-claw LED lighting signature at the front is extended to the main headlights and continued with red LEDs at the back, too. There are also plenty of sporty red details around the Peugeot badge, in the headlight units, on the wheel arches, under the rear spoiler and on the brake callipers.

As with the original 205 GTi, the wheels are a highlight but this time with a seven-hole design set off by a bold red (again) Peugeot GTi logo sat in the centre hub. The wheels are wrapped in bespoke Michelin tyres.

open image in gallery The interior of the new Peugeot E-208 GTi features red on the carpet, seats, seatbelts and dash ( Peugeot )

Unlike the original, this GTi is a five-door car with sensible space in the back and decent-sized boot. It’s very red inside, too, with bright red carpets, floor mats and seat belts, plus red ambient lighting across the dash and more red trim on the small steering wheel and, of course, on the sports seats.

And as befits a range-topper, there’s a full roster of luxury and safety equipment, plus Peugeot’s latest tech that includes a digital instrument cluster and 10-inch touchscreen with bespoke GTi graphics and settings.

Peugeot chose to unveil the new E-208 GTi at the Le Mans 24 Hour race in France, where the brand is competing with its 9X8 hybrid in the Hypercar category. Peugeot says that its racing experience was vital in the development of the new GTi, citing what it has learned about optimising thermal management and energy recovery to improve performance of its new hot hatchback.

As well as the high-performance electric motor, lowered suspension and wider track, engineers at Peugeot Sport have tweaked the E-208’s chassis with different settings, new brakes and a limited-slip differential to improve handling and grip levels. You can also disable some of the car’s road-focused safety systems in a specific sport mode that’s designed for track use.

One of the secrets of the 205 GTi’s success was its affordable price, and Peugeot is keen that the E-208 GTi continues that theme. With an expected price in the region of £38,000 to £39,000 it’s some way off the sub-£7,000 price of the original and more like what you’d have to spend on a perfect classic 205 GTi today. However, the new GTi is likely to cost just around £5,000 more than the current top-spec E-208 GT Premium. However, it might make it slightly more expensive than the new MINI John Cooper Works Electric, which costs from £34,905.

Hot Peugeot fans are in for a little bit of a wait, though. First deliveries of the new E-208 GTi aren’t likely to be until 2026.