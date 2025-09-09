Polestar 5 is a £90k Grand Tourer in the great British tradition

Polestar has officially unveiled the Polestar 5, a sleek all-electric ‘performance Grand Tourer’ that’s priced from £89,500 for the Dual motor Launch edition and £104,900 for the Performance Launch edition.

Developed in part by UK engineering teams, the four-door electric GT is built on a bespoke, bonded aluminium platform known as Polestar Performance Architecture. It features an in-house developed rear electric motor and an 800V electrical system that enables ultra-fast charging and serious performance figures, including up to 650kW (884hp) and 1,015Nm of torque.

Originally previewed by the 2020 Precept concept, the Polestar 5 carries forward much of that car’s design with minimal changes. At nearly five metres long, its sleek, aerodynamic body has apparently been shaped with inspiration from aviation, complete with a Kamm tail and wing-like glasshouse. The drag coefficient is as low as 0.24 on the Dual motor version, helped by flush glazing, retractable door handles and a unique aero lightbar and diffuser.

open image in gallery The Polestar 5 offers up to 871bhp and 0-62mph in 3.1 seconds ( Polestar )

The platform – developed in the UK – is formed from hot-cured, bonded aluminium that provides torsional rigidity greater than that of some two-seat supercars. Combined with Brembo brakes, specially developed Michelin tyres and adaptive MagneRide damping (on the Performance edition), Polestar says the chassis has been engineered for ‘performance-focused driving characteristics’.

The rear motor alone produces up to 603bhp and 660Nm, contributing to total outputs of 738bhp/812Nm in the Dual motor and 871bhp/1,015Nm in the Performance edition.

Acceleration from 0-60mph takes just 3.8 seconds in the Dual motor and 3.1 seconds in the Performance model, with both limited to 155mph. The 112kWh battery (106kWh usable) enables a WLTP range of up to 416 miles for the Dual motor and 351 miles for the Performance variant. Thanks to the 800V system, a 10-80 per cent charge can take as little as 22 minutes at up to 350kW.

open image in gallery The Polestar 5 interior is a four plus one seater with a focus on sustainable materials ( Polestar )

Inside, the Polestar 5 features a minimalist 4+1 seating layout with a focus on sustainable materials and high-end finishes. The front seats, co-designed with Recaro, are low-slung and supportive, finished in MicroTech or optional Nappa leather from Bridge of Weir. Rear passengers get heated, ventilated, and massaging seats that recline individually, while a centre armrest folds to create a fifth seat.

Cabin materials include natural fibres developed with BComp, used in visible weave seatbacks and inner door sections. Recycled PET, Econyl and bio-based plastics reduce fossil-fuel content, while carpets are made from fishing nets and waste fabric. A 365-litre rear boot is joined by a 62-litre front storage compartment.

Technology is centred around a 14.5in portrait touchscreen running Android Automotive OS with Google built-in, paired with a 9in digital driver display plus head-up display. A rotary controller sits on the floating centre console, while audio comes from either a standard 10-speaker system or an optional 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup. Ambient laser-line lighting wraps the cabin, ending in a rear soundbar.

Driver assistance systems include Pilot Assist with adaptive lane positioning up to 93mph. The SmartZone in the nose houses radar, cameras and sensors, while the cabin has eight airbags, internal radars and a driver monitoring system.

The Polestar 5 is available in six exterior colours, including two matte finishes – storm and magnesium – and wheel options ranging from 20 to 22 inches. It features the largest panoramic roof fitted to any Polestar to date, at over two metres long and 1.25m wide.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Polestar, said, “Polestar 5 is bringing the future to our present. Our vision for Polestar’s design, technology, and sustainability direction is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy.”