Porsche’s first EV received a big technical upgrade in 2024, giving the Taycan more power, a greater range and faster charging. It now fills its batteries quicker than almost any other EV, while boasting clever active suspension and, should you have a big budget, acceleration to rival any supercar.

The Porsche Taycan is also a sensible and practical four-door saloon with a high-quality interior, smart infotainment and decent but not segment-leading storage.

The rear seats can feel cramped for taller adults, but from the front row the Taycan is a wonderful place to spend many miles. We’re big fans of the elongated estate styling of the Sport Turismo, while the 4S powertrain gives you all the performance you’ll need without the massive cost of the Turbo.

Short-term residuals are a concern among luxury EVs and the Taycan is no exception, but depreciation tends to stabilise quickly after the first year of ownership.

I’ve driven several examples of first- and second-generation Taycan over the years, including the base model, the Turbo, the GTS Sport Turismo and, most recently, the facelifted model in Turbo S form.

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Launched in 2019, the Porsche Taycan received a facelift in 2024 that gave it more range, more power and faster charging, while the design remained mostly unchanged. The new model now boasts up to 394 miles from its 105 kWh battery (a smaller 89 kWh pack is fitted as standard) and it can charge at a market-leading 320 kW. That’s significantly faster than most other EVs, and means a 10 to 80 percent charge takes as little as 18 minutes, if you can find an equally powerful charger.

Also new for the facelifted Taycan is a trick air suspension system called Porsche Active Ride. This pitches the car forwards slightly during acceleration, backwards while braking, and inwards through the corners. This all helps to keep the car flat and level, no matter how it’s being driven. The system also raises the car when a door is opened, to help make getting in and out easier. It all works pretty well, and does a good job of hiding much of the Taycan’s considerable weight.

All Taycans are quick. The base-level car has almost 400 bhp and reaches 62 mph in 4.8 seconds, while the flagship Taycan Turbo GT is something of a monster, producing 1,008 bhp and hitting 62 mph in 2.2 seconds.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Taycan’s cabin is very Porsche. By which we mean it is subdued and businesslike, with excellent build quality and a reassuring sense that someone has carefully considered every single detail. The seating position is low (somewhere between that of Porsche 911 and Panamera) and the control weights all have a distinct Porsche feel to them.

The Taycan has seating for five and there’s loads of space up front, but the rear middle seat is pretty small and, truth be told, the full-size seats on either side can feel a little snug with taller passengers onboard. Despite Porsche’s clever ‘foot garages’ cut into the floor to lower rear passenger knee height, it’s not quite as spacious back there as you’d think from the outside. When fitted with the no-cost Weissach pack, the Turbo GT has just two seats in the interests of weight saving.

Boot space varies across the line, with the base model and Taycan 4S having the highest capacity, at 407 litres. There’s also an 84-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet for storing cables. The estate-style Taycan Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo have slightly elongated boots and a little over 400 litres of space behind the back seats.

The base-level Porsche Taycan has almost 400 bhp and reaches 62 mph in 4.8 seconds ( Porsche )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Porsche’s interior sensibilities continue with the Taycan’s tech and infotainment. As standard the car has a curved digital driver’s display behind (and slightly obscured by) the steering wheel, plus a central touchscreen for the infotainment and a second screen below that for key functions like cabin temperature and fan speed. A second infotainment screen can be fitted ahead of the passenger (at a cost of £1,061), with a clever filter that stops the driver from being able to see it.

The system works well and is one of the more intuitive we’ve used, although we would prefer physical toggle switches for the climate control, as found in some other Porsches like the 911. Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is included, and Porsche offers a couple of different stereo upgrades by Bose and Burmester – but as ever with Porsche extras they don’t come cheap, as the latter costs £4,620.

Prices and running costs

Few EVs cover as broad a price range as the Porsche Taycan. There’s a full £100,000 between the entry-level model and flagship Turbo GT – and that’s before you dive into the optional extras, for which Porsche likes to charge handsomely.

Go easy though, and the facelifted entry-level Taycan feels like good value, especially given the 367 miles of potential range. Those who want a properly quick four-door EV need spend only an extra £9,400 for the Taycan 4S, which will hit 62 mph in 3.7 seconds – quick for a supercar just a decade or so ago – and still manage 348 miles on a charge.

Being an EV, running costs can be very low if you charge at home. However, be warned that high-speed public chargers tend to be among the most expensive, and it can take just a few minutes for your Taycan to slurp up a considerable amount of expensive electricity. Best to remember that when you only need a quick top-up.

A second infotainment screen can be fitted ahead of the passenger at a cost of £1,061 ( Porsche )

Porsche Taycan rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Not long at all! If you plug it into a 350 kW charger, the new Taycan can fill its battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. You’ll barely have time to use the service station facilities. Plug into a wall box at home and you’ll be looking at around nine hours for a fill.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Taycan is an expensive car, there’s no getting around that. However, it’s a Porsche and it really does look, feel and drive like one. This is a premium car with quality materials, cutting-edge tech and, if you go for a quick one, mountains of accessible performance. Keep an eye out for depreciation though; the Taycan has a reputation for shedding half of its value in the first year, but losses soon stabilise after 12 months.

Does Porsche replace batteries for free?

Porsche cars have a standard warranty of four years and 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. The Taycan’s high-voltage battery then has its own warranty on top, which lasts eight years or 100,000 miles.

The verdict: Porsche Taycan

The recent facelift has done wonders to the Taycan’s spec sheet. It now has much more range than before and charges quicker than almost any other EV on the road today. Expensive, but a triumph of engineering.