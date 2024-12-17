SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

The very first all-electric Range Rover is almost ready to go on sale. The battery-powered luxury SUV was first announced by JLR a year ago, in late-2023, and now as we head into 2025 its development is almost complete.

Clearly, JLR isn’t too concerned about the design of the Range Rover Electric leaking ahead of the formal reveal, since even the company itself has published photos of test vehicles wearing zero camouflage.

Unlike the heavily disguised Jaguar Type 00 test vehicle we wrote about recently, the Range Rover appears to have nothing to hide, and will likely look almost identical to the petrol, diesel and hybrid versions.

That said, some details are still yet to be ironed out. We don’t know when it’ll go on sale, or how much it will cost. We also don’t yet know all of the car’s specifications, although JLR has teased some technical details over the past few months.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about the Range Rover Electric. This article will be updated as more information comes to light ahead of the big launch.

Range Rover Electric release date

We know the Range Rover Electric will be available to buy in 2025. The car was formally announced by JLR (formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover) in December 2023, which is also when a waiting list was opened for prospective customers.

JLR said at the time it was busy putting development cars through “one of the most rigorous engineering sign-off programmes ever,” instilling hope that the battery-powered Range Rover will be at least as capable as its internally-combusted siblings.

As of December 2024, the company’s website still invites customers to join a waiting list “for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order in 2025.”

Range Rover Electric price

This is also a bit of an unknown for now, although we can be fairly certain the Range Rover Electric will cost more than the regular car. That starts at £104,025 and cross the £160,000 mark for the SV model. Go crazy with the optional extras and you’ll break the £200,000 barrier.

We reckon the Range Rover Electric will be priced from around £130,000 to £150,000, depending on specification. It isn’t clear yet if a flagship SV model will land right away, or if that might come later.

The Range Rover Electric will use an 800-volt electrical architecture. This makes it the first JLR product to do so, since the Jaguar I-Pace operated on 400 volts. The extra voltage of the Range Rover should translate into faster charging than its 400-volt rivals. As of late-2024, only a handful of the fastest-charging electric cars use 800-volt systems; these include the Porsche Taycan, Lotus Eletre, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. The Range Rover’s 800-volt system could mean a maximum charge rate of up to 350 kW, although we suspect closer to 300 kW is more likely.

Thanks to JLR’s teasing over the past 12 months, we also know the Range Rover Electric has a trick traction control system that can adjust the torque sent to each of its two motors in as little as one millisecond – or 100 times quicker than what’s possible with the current car’s traction control system.

JLR has also promised the car will have the same “go-anywhere” capability as other versions of Range Rover, including the ability to wade through up to 850 mm of water. The company has previously said how the Range Rover EV will offer performance that matches the current V8-powered version, meaning over 520 horsepower. This output will be split between two electric motors, one powering each axle.

Range Rover Electric latest rumours

As we write this in December 2024, rumours are fairly thin on the ground. In late-November JLR showed the Range Rover Electric during hot weather testing in Dubai, and demonstrating how it looks almost identical to the rest of the family.

The company talked up the car’s cooling abilities – which were tested to their limit in the deserts of the United Arab Emirates, JLR says – and how good the car is at driving on sand. Great in Dubai, but less helpful when driving down the Kings Road. We’ve previously seen images of the car being tested in the sub-zero temperatures of northern Sweden, as is normal for car development these days.

It was also previously reported how the car will have a battery pack capacity of around 100 kWh, putting it broadly in line with other large luxury EVs like the Rolls-Royce Spectre (102 kWh) and Volvo EX90 (111 kWh). Official WLTP range is expected to be in the region of 350 to 400 miles, although of course the real-world range will vary depending on driving style, average speed and ambient temperature.