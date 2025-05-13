Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new all-electric version of the iconic Renault 4 van could be coming to UK streets soon with Renault said to be evaluating a commercial version of the newly launched Renault 4 family SUV.

The UK could be a handy market for a new Renault 4 van, with one EV van sale worth two EV car credits as part of the Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate. That means Renault UK is likely to be pushing hard for a van version of its latest retro model to help it meet its government-set EV sales targets – currently at 28 per cent of cars sold for this year.

It’s not known when a new Renault 4 van is likely to arrive, but with the new 4 car arriving in a matter of months, it would be relatively easy to put a van version on sale with minimal development – it could be as simple as removing the rear seats, flattening the floor and fitting a bulkhead behind the front seats.

open image in gallery The original Renault 4 van was also known as the Fourgonnette ( Renault )

Renault’s AmpR Small platform is flexible enough to cope with the demands of a small van, with the Renault 4 car packing the larger of the two batteries seen in the new Renault 5, which shares the same technology. So that would mean a 52kWh battery, which with less unladen weight to carry around in a van, could see a greater range than in the car, possibly well over 250 miles.

However, it’s also possible that Renault will target lower-mileage users who use their vans for local delivery work, in which casthe Renault 5’s 40kWh battery could also be used, giving a potential Renault 4 van a range of around 200 miles – more than enough for many ‘last mile’ delivery firms.

The original Renault 4 van, also called the F4 Fourgonnette, remained on sale from 1970 until the early 80s – over two million versions were made. It was a two-door version of the Renault 4 car with a cube-like rear end for added practicality along with a wide-opening side-hinged door. A longer F6 version was also available for added practicality and with a heavier weight capacity.

The original van also included a ‘giraffe roof’ – a lift-up panel at the back of the load bay that allowed larger objects to be carried – an idea that was continued on the Express and Kangoo models that came after the 4 van.