Renault and its sporting sibling Alpine are giving Britain’s electric car buyers a major end-of-year boost as three of their newest models – the Renault 5, Renault 4 and Alpine A290 – have become eligible for the Government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The incentive applies to versions fitted with the 52kWh battery made at Renault Group’s new gigafactory in Douai, northern France. The site forms part of the company’s sustainability-focused ‘ElectriCity’ production hub and meets the UK Government’s strictest environmental criteria – a key factor in unlocking the top-tier grant.

The price drops underline the trend of EV prices dropping, as outlined in the monthly Independent EV Price Index, which showed a month-on-month drop of 1.1 per cent and a year-on-year drop of 9.4 per cent.

Renault and Alpine have used the timing of the grant to boost the specification of the Renault 4, Renault 5 and Alpine A290, which will all gain a + designation to show that the batteries come from the new Douai plant.

open image in gallery The Renault 5 has become one of the UK’s top-selling EVs so far this year ( Renault )

In the Renault 5 line-up, buyers can choose from the techno+, iconic five+ and Roland Garros+ trims, all with the 52kWh battery with prices at £23,945, £25,945 and £26,945 respectively including the grant. The Renault 4+, offered exclusively with the same longer-range battery, is available in evolution+ (£23,445), techno+ (£25,945) and iconic+ (£27,945) trims. The 52kWh battery gives a maximum claimed range of 252 miles.

The Renault 5 is still available with a smaller 40kWh battery offering up to 192 miles of range with prices for that model starting at £21,495 after the lower rate £1,500 Electric Car Grant.

Each of the new ‘+’ models gains distinctive trim upgrades: the R5 techno+ receives a contrasting black roof, while the iconic five+ and Roland Garros+ versions now come with a premium Harman Kardon stereo. For the R4+, evolution+ models get a new 18-inch steel wheel design, techno+ variants feature a two-tone roof, and iconic+ editions add the same high-end audio system.

open image in gallery The Alpine A290 hot hatchback jointly won the European Car of the Year award with the Renault 5 ( Alpine )

“The awarding of the top-tier £3,750 Electric Car Grant is great news for customers who are thinking about switching to electric,” said Adam Wood, Managing Director of Renault Group UK. “Renault 5 and Renault 4 are multi award-winning vehicles thanks to their unique blend of head and heart appeal and now, thanks to the added incentive of top-tier Electric Car Grant, they are more accessible than ever.”

Wood added that Renault’s vision is to “democratise car ownership,” with the 5, 4 and soon the new Twingo “expanding the appeal of electric cars to more people” through European-made technology and affordability.

Meanwhile, Alpine’s A290+ – which shared this year’s European Car of the Year award – also qualifies for the full grant, with prices starting from £30,245 including the £3,750 saving. All ‘+’ versions of the electric hot hatch, including the GT+, GT Performance+ and range-topping GTS+, feature one-pedal driving functionality and a two-tone paint option as standard.

Nicola Burnside, head of Alpine Cars UK, said: “Earning the full £3,750 grant eligibility is fantastic news, and I’ve no doubt will accelerate the already amazing interest we have in the award-winning Alpine A290. It’s an exhilarating hot hatch for the electric era, as good to drive as it is to look at.”

She added that the brand was moving quickly to ensure customers could benefit from the saving immediately, with deliveries set to begin early next year.

To sweeten the deal further, Alpine will offer two Atelier Alpine customisation packages – Bleu and Rouge – along with two UK-specific Tricolore packs, featuring French-flag detailing and added driver-assistance tech, including intelligent cruise control, blind spot monitoring and hands-free parking.

Renault Group’s achievement in securing the full £3,750 grant for all three models represents a significant milestone for affordable EVs, with the Renault 5 and Renault 4 now the cheapest cars to receive the highest level of grant. In addition to the three Renault Group models only the Ford Puma Gen-E, Ford E-Tourneo Courier, Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range, and Nissan Leaf have been announced as being eligible for the higher £3,750 level of Electric Car Grant.