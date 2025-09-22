Renault gets its Va Va Voom back (but don’t tell Thierry Henry!)

The Renaulution is set to take a further twist with retro ad campaigns joining its retro-inspired line-up of cars.

The revival of the Renault 5 has been a huge success with the new supermini one of the best-selling electric cars in the UK (and, according to Renault bosses, set to become the best-selling car in France soon). The new retro Renault 4 is just arriving in showrooms with a new, cut-price Twingo EV coming next year, too. New all-electric versions of the started Renault’s return of familiar names in its electric era.

Now Renault is looking to its past for new ad campaigns, with the brand’s marketing boss Arnaud Belloni telling us that two of its iconic adverts from the past could be revived for the future.

open image in gallery The new rnlt showroom at London's Battersea Power Station will focus on electric models ( Renault )

“Va va voom is going to come back,” said Belloni. “So, don’t tell Thierry Henry and don’t tell Nicole otherwise it’s going to triple the price of the negotiation!

“But the reality is clear that when we decided to launch the Clio in the UK I said I will make one exception worldwide for advertising in the UK because there is a specific pop culture phenomenon in the UK about Clio.”

Belloni, who was behind the move to put the new Renault 5 into the movie Emily in Paris, said that he would be reviewing plans in the UK for a new Renault advertising campaign but he didn’t have the screenplay ready – however the return of Nicole, with or without Papa, was definitely a possibility.

open image in gallery Renault's rnlt store in London even has a 'vinyl bar' for visitors to listen to records ( Renault )

Belloni was speaking at the opening of the new Renault retail outlet at London’s own retro revamp, Battersea Power station. The new showroom is branded rnlt and focuses on the brand’s new EV range.

“There’s a misunderstanding of people living in city centres and car brands,” said Belloni. “We’re taking cars to where people live.”

A total of 44 new rnlt stores will be popping up in bigger cities around the world and in posher districts, according to Belloni. “It’s important to have butchers, bakeries, drugstores, whatever. Life has to be there – if you see a school or a church, people live there, so that’s good.”

As well as Renault’s car range on sale at the Battersea rnlt store – which are available to test drive from the shopping area’s underground car park – accessories from the brand’s Originals Collection will be on sale, while there’s also a Renault Vinyl Bar for shoppers to sit and listen to vinyl records.

The rnlt store will also be used to inspire the rest of the Renault dealer network, not only in the vibrant design, but also the approach of the staff. In the case of the rnlt outlet, the staff a renumerated differently to Renault’s dealers staff, with more of a focus on offering a brand experience, although they will still be there to sell.

Renault UK’s managing director Adam Wood confirmed that the brand was in Battersea for the long term with the company having a five-year lease on the site, while it will also be operating shop hours, opening late to attract shoppers and restaurant goers.