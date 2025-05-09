Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Skoda has given its Enyaq family SUV a performance boost with two new performance vRS models.

The Skoda Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupe vRS get a power and all-wheel drive upgrade making them the quickest Skodas ever, tying with the slightly smaller Elroq vRS as the fastest-accelerating production Skodas ever.

The two Enyaq vRS models claim the same 0-62mph sprint time of 5.4 seconds, the exact time recorded by the original Lamborghini Countach LP400 supercar in the 1970s.

Under the suitably beefed-up exterior of the Skoda Enyaq vRS is an 84kWh battery powering two electric motors – one on the front and one on the rear axle. The maximum claimed range for both hot Enyaqs is 340 miles.

It’s not only the performance of the vRS models that’s fast – the Enyaq vRS will charge at speeds up to 185kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 26 minutes.

open image in gallery Both vRS models get a 13in infotainment system and head-up display with augmented reality as standard ( Skoda )

Chassis tweaks should mean the Skoda Enyaq vRS is quick through the corners, too. The car sits on a sport chassis with the front axle lowered by 15mm and the rear by 10mm. The adaptive dampers have a more dynamic setup than on the previous Enyaq vRS models, with more powerful brakes too. Both cars come with bespoke 21in alloy wheels fitted with sports tyres.

Although driver and passengers can enjoy near silence inside the Enyaq, there are now two external sounds – Sport and Futuristic – that are linked to different driver settings.

Both Enyaq vRS models are being positioned as range-toppers, with LED matrix-beam headlights and LED taillights with scrolling indicators. The powered sports seats inside also feature a massage function.

Outside, the recently revised Enyaq gets a high-gloss black ‘tech deck’ grille that hides many of the advanced safety sensors. The Tech Deck features illumination to make it stand out even more.

As with other vRS models, there’s lots of black detailing around the exterior, including the window trim, roof rails, door mirror caps, and Skoda lettering on the bonnet and boot. There are reflective strips on the front and rear bumpers, rear privacy glass and plenty of vRS badges dotted around.

open image in gallery The Enyaq vRS starts at £51,660, with the coupe version costing £53,560 ( Skoda )

The vRS badges also appear inside where two different design themes are available: vRS Suite and vRS Lounge. Both offer a sporty take on the existing Enyaq interior, with Lounge upping the level of luxury a bit with microsuede and fake leather on the seats. Both cars get stitching around the cabin in trademark vRS green. Bright Hyper Green paint on the outside is also an option.

Both vRS models also get a 13in infotainment system and head-up display with augmented reality as standard, plus a 12-speaker Canton audio system. And there are the usual, practical ‘simply clever’ features around the car, plus a full array of advanced driver and safety systems as you’d expect on a range-topping car.

You might also expect a range-topping price, and you wouldn’t be disappointed. The Enyaq vRS costs £51,660 with the coupe version costing £53,560. A Long Range All-Wheel Drive Tesla Model Y may not have the sporty looks of the Enyaq vRS, but it’s even faster with a 0-60mph time of 4.6 seconds, goes further with a range of 364 miles and costs only £330 more at £51,990.

Order books for the Enyaq vRS open on 12 June with first deliveries a month or so later.